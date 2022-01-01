|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hanohano Hanalei
|Alfred Alohikea
|3:15
|2
|Tropical Swing
|Bobby Ingano / Not Applicable
|2:25
|3
|Alika
|Genoa Keawe
|4:31
|4
|I'll Weave a Lei of Stars for You
|The Royal Hawaiian Serenaders / Jack Owens
|2:33
|5
|Slack Key Lullabye
|Ledward Ka'apana, Mike Kaawa / Ledward Ka'apana
|5:39
|6
|Ipo Lei Manu
|Cyril Pahinui
|5:10
|7
|Kids and Dogs
|David Crosby
|6:59
|8
|I Know I'm Not Wrong
|Fleetwood Mac / Lindsey Buckingham
|3:01
|9
|I Can't Go for That (No Can Do) [Remastered]
|Daryl Hall & John Oates / Daryl Hall
|5:07
|10
|Take My Advice
|Kurt Vile
|3:15
|11
|A Field of Birds (Live at KEXP)
|The Tallest Man On Earth
|2:49
|12
|Midnight Mix
|Jónsi, Alex Somers
|0:59
|13
|Vapour
|Vancouver Sleep Clinic
|4:07
|14
|You and Jake
|Evening Hymns / Jonas Bonnetta
|5:54
|15
|Come and Find Me
|Josh Ritter
|3:50
|16
|Always Gold
|Radical Face / Benjamin Cooper
|5:56
|17
|Let's Go Out Tonight
|The Blue Nile / Paul Buchanan
|5:15
|18
|Heart Is a Drum
|Beck / Beck Hansen
|4:31
|19
|Shooting Stars
|Jónsi, Alex Somers
|4:04