Алоха Алоха
Aloha Алоха 2015 / США
6.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Алоха» (2015)

Songs of Aloha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Songs of Aloha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Alfred Alohikea, Bobby Ingano, Genoa Keawe, The Royal Hawaiian Serenaders, Ledward Ka'apana, Mike Kaawa, Cyril Pahinui, David Crosby, Fleetwood Mac, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Kurt Vile, The Tallest Man On Earth, Jónsi, Alex Somers, Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Evening Hymns, Josh Ritter, Radical Face, The Blue Nile, Beck
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hanohano Hanalei Alfred Alohikea 3:15
2 Tropical Swing Bobby Ingano / Not Applicable 2:25
3 Alika Genoa Keawe 4:31
4 I'll Weave a Lei of Stars for You The Royal Hawaiian Serenaders / Jack Owens 2:33
5 Slack Key Lullabye Ledward Ka'apana, Mike Kaawa / Ledward Ka'apana 5:39
6 Ipo Lei Manu Cyril Pahinui 5:10
7 Kids and Dogs David Crosby 6:59
8 I Know I'm Not Wrong Fleetwood Mac / Lindsey Buckingham 3:01
9 I Can't Go for That (No Can Do) [Remastered] Daryl Hall & John Oates / Daryl Hall 5:07
10 Take My Advice Kurt Vile 3:15
11 A Field of Birds (Live at KEXP) The Tallest Man On Earth 2:49
12 Midnight Mix Jónsi, Alex Somers 0:59
13 Vapour Vancouver Sleep Clinic 4:07
14 You and Jake Evening Hymns / Jonas Bonnetta 5:54
15 Come and Find Me Josh Ritter 3:50
16 Always Gold Radical Face / Benjamin Cooper 5:56
17 Let's Go Out Tonight The Blue Nile / Paul Buchanan 5:15
18 Heart Is a Drum Beck / Beck Hansen 4:31
19 Shooting Stars Jónsi, Alex Somers 4:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Алоха» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Алоха» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
