|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Feel Free
|Cream / Jack Bruce
|2:53
|2
|Joy Romantic Theme
|David Campbell
|1:08
|3
|Aguas de Marzo
|Edgar Ramirez / Antônio Carlos Jobim
|0:57
|4
|The Sidewinder
|Lee Morgan
|10:23
|5
|I Want to Be Happy (Single Version)
|Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb and His Orchestra / Vincent Youmans
|4:32
|6
|In the Bleak Mid Winter
|Thomas Bullard, Benjamin Bayl, Sir Stephen Cleobury, Choir of King's College, Cambridge / Harold Darke
|4:24
|7
|Notre Pere, Op. 14
|Salzburg Bach Choir, Alois Glassman / Maurice Duruflé
|1:35
|8
|Mama Told Me Not to Come
|Edgar Ramirez, Ray de la Paz y Su Orquesta, The Pedrito Martinez Group / Randy Newman
|2:57
|9
|Something Stupid
|Jennifer Lawrence, Edgar Ramirez
|2:20
|10
|To Love Somebody
|Bee Gees / Robin Gibb
|3:00
|11
|I Am in Love
|David Campbell / Cole Porter
|1:06
|12
|Mop Drawing
|David Campbell, West Dylan Thordson
|2:01
|13
|Racing in the Street
|West Dylan Thordson / Bruce Springsteen
|1:40
|14
|Sleigh Ride
|The Ronettes / Mitchell Parish
|3:02
|15
|Stray Cat Blues
|The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards
|4:36
|16
|Texas
|Blake Mills, David Campbell, West Dylan Thordson / David Campbell
|1:16
|17
|Markham
|Blake Mills
|3:20
|18
|A House with Love in It
|Nat "King" Cole / Sidney Lippman
|2:11
|19
|I Feel Free
|Brittany Howard / Peter Brown
|1:40
|20
|Joy Theme
|West Dylan Thordson
|2:50
|21
|I Feel Free (Bonus Track)
|Brittany Howard / Peter Brown
|2:56