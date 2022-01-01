Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Джой» (2015)

Joy (Music from the Motion Picture)
Joy (Music from the Motion Picture) 21 композиция. Cream, David Campbell, Edgar Ramirez, Lee Morgan, Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb and His Orchestra, Thomas Bullard, Benjamin Bayl, Sir Stephen Cleobury, Choir of King's College, Cambridge, Salzburg Bach Choir, Alois Glassman, Edgar Ramirez, Ray de la Paz y Su Orquesta, The Pedrito Martinez Group, Jennifer Lawrence, Edgar Ramirez, Bee Gees, David Campbell, West Dylan Thordson, West Dylan Thordson, The Ronettes, The Rolling Stones, Blake Mills, David Campbell, West Dylan Thordson, Blake Mills, Nat "King" Cole, Brittany Howard
1 I Feel Free Cream / Jack Bruce 2:53
2 Joy Romantic Theme David Campbell 1:08
3 Aguas de Marzo Edgar Ramirez / Antônio Carlos Jobim 0:57
4 The Sidewinder Lee Morgan 10:23
5 I Want to Be Happy (Single Version) Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb and His Orchestra / Vincent Youmans 4:32
6 In the Bleak Mid Winter Thomas Bullard, Benjamin Bayl, Sir Stephen Cleobury, Choir of King's College, Cambridge / Harold Darke 4:24
7 Notre Pere, Op. 14 Salzburg Bach Choir, Alois Glassman / Maurice Duruflé 1:35
8 Mama Told Me Not to Come Edgar Ramirez, Ray de la Paz y Su Orquesta, The Pedrito Martinez Group / Randy Newman 2:57
9 Something Stupid Jennifer Lawrence, Edgar Ramirez 2:20
10 To Love Somebody Bee Gees / Robin Gibb 3:00
11 I Am in Love David Campbell / Cole Porter 1:06
12 Mop Drawing David Campbell, West Dylan Thordson 2:01
13 Racing in the Street West Dylan Thordson / Bruce Springsteen 1:40
14 Sleigh Ride The Ronettes / Mitchell Parish 3:02
15 Stray Cat Blues The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards 4:36
16 Texas Blake Mills, David Campbell, West Dylan Thordson / David Campbell 1:16
17 Markham Blake Mills 3:20
18 A House with Love in It Nat "King" Cole / Sidney Lippman 2:11
19 I Feel Free Brittany Howard / Peter Brown 1:40
20 Joy Theme West Dylan Thordson 2:50
21 I Feel Free (Bonus Track) Brittany Howard / Peter Brown 2:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джой» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джой» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
