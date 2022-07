1 Midnight Special Theme David Wingo 2:34

2 FBI Raid David Wingo 0:53

3 Earthquake David Wingo / Dag Rosenqvist 1:25

4 Sevier David Wingo 2:44

5 Doak and Levi David Wingo 1:57

6 Eldon's House David Wingo 0:51

7 Truck Stop David Wingo 2:36

8 Sarah David Wingo 0:40

9 They're Looking For Me David Wingo / Ola Gjeilo 1:41

10 Wilting David Wingo 2:44

11 The Clearing David Wingo 2:44

12 I Think They're Like Me David Wingo / From The Mouth of The Sun 3:57

13 Abduction David Wingo 4:46

14 Sevier and Alton David Wingo 3:03

15 Military Base David Wingo 1:03

16 Closing In David Wingo 0:43

17 Roadblock David Wingo 1:49

18 New World David Wingo / From The Mouth of The Sun 4:20