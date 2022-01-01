|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hardest Geometry Problem In the World (From The "Rushmore" Soundtrack)
|Марк Мазерсбо
|1:29
|2
|Making Time
|The Creation
|2:55
|3
|Concrete & Clay
|Unit 4 + 2 / Brian Parker
|2:17
|4
|Nothing In This World Can Stop Me Worrin' Bout That Girl
|The Kinks / Ray Davies
|2:43
|5
|Sharp Little Guy (From The "Rushmore" Soundtrack)
|Марк Мазерсбо
|0:43
|6
|The Lad With the Silver Button (From The "Rushmore" Soundtrack)
|Марк Мазерсбо
|1:00
|7
|A Summer Song
|Chad & Jeremy / Metcalfe
|2:37
|8
|Edward Appleby (From The "Rushmore" Soundtrack)
|Марк Мазерсбо
|0:42
|9
|Here Comes My Baby
|Cat Stevens
|2:55
|10
|A Quick One, While He's Away
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|8:41
|11
|Snowflake Music (From The "Rushmore" Soundtrack)
|Марк Мазерсбо
|0:37
|12
|Piranhas Are a Very Tricky Species (From The "Rushmore" Soundtrack)
|Марк Мазерсбо
|1:20
|13
|Blinuet
|Zoot Sims Quartet / George Handy
|4:35
|14
|Friends Like You, Who Needs Friends (From The "Rushmore" Soundtrack)
|Марк Мазерсбо
|1:23
|15
|Rue St. Vincent
|Yves Montand / Aristide Bruant
|3:22
|16
|Kite Flying Society (From The "Rushmore" Soundtrack)
|Марк Мазерсбо
|1:19
|17
|The Wind
|Cat Stevens
|1:40
|18
|Oh Yoko
|John Lennon
|4:16
|19
|Ooh La La
|The Faces / Ron Wood
|3:28
|20
|Margaret Yang's Theme (From The "Rushmore" Soundtrack)
|Марк Мазерсбо
|1:17