Миссис Паркер и порочный круг Миссис Паркер и порочный круг
Киноафиша Фильмы Миссис Паркер и порочный круг Музыка из фильма «Миссис Паркер и порочный круг» (1994)
Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle Миссис Паркер и порочный круг 1994 / США / Канада
6.4 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Миссис Паркер и порочный круг» (1994)

Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Марк Айшем
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Into Love... Марк Айшем 1:36
2 The Algonquin Bounce Марк Айшем 1:57
3 The Vanity Blues Марк Айшем 4:51
4 Observation Марк Айшем 1:29
5 The Smart Set Stomp Марк Айшем 3:39
6 If You and I Were One Марк Айшем 3:42
7 Day Dreams Марк Айшем 0:51
8 Park Bench Марк Айшем 4:36
9 Two Volume Novel Марк Айшем 0:12
10 Into Love and Out Again Марк Айшем 5:00
11 Benchley's Blues Марк Айшем 2:56
12 The Ballad of Dorothy Parker Марк Айшем 3:31
13 Lady's Reward Марк Айшем 1:13
14 The Vicious Blues Марк Айшем 3:50
15 A Well Worn Story Марк Айшем 1:38
16 He Didn't Love Back Марк Айшем 1:59
17 Two Wives' Blues Марк Айшем 4:32
18 The Algonquin Smart Set (Reprise) Марк Айшем 3:44
19 ...And Out Again Марк Айшем 1:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Миссис Паркер и порочный круг» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Миссис Паркер и порочный круг» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
