1 Into Love... Марк Айшем 1:36

2 The Algonquin Bounce Марк Айшем 1:57

3 The Vanity Blues Марк Айшем 4:51

4 Observation Марк Айшем 1:29

5 The Smart Set Stomp Марк Айшем 3:39

6 If You and I Were One Марк Айшем 3:42

7 Day Dreams Марк Айшем 0:51

8 Park Bench Марк Айшем 4:36

9 Two Volume Novel Марк Айшем 0:12

10 Into Love and Out Again Марк Айшем 5:00

11 Benchley's Blues Марк Айшем 2:56

12 The Ballad of Dorothy Parker Марк Айшем 3:31

13 Lady's Reward Марк Айшем 1:13

14 The Vicious Blues Марк Айшем 3:50

15 A Well Worn Story Марк Айшем 1:38

16 He Didn't Love Back Марк Айшем 1:59

17 Two Wives' Blues Марк Айшем 4:32

18 The Algonquin Smart Set (Reprise) Марк Айшем 3:44