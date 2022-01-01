|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Into Love...
|Марк Айшем
|1:36
|2
|The Algonquin Bounce
|Марк Айшем
|1:57
|3
|The Vanity Blues
|Марк Айшем
|4:51
|4
|Observation
|Марк Айшем
|1:29
|5
|The Smart Set Stomp
|Марк Айшем
|3:39
|6
|If You and I Were One
|Марк Айшем
|3:42
|7
|Day Dreams
|Марк Айшем
|0:51
|8
|Park Bench
|Марк Айшем
|4:36
|9
|Two Volume Novel
|Марк Айшем
|0:12
|10
|Into Love and Out Again
|Марк Айшем
|5:00
|11
|Benchley's Blues
|Марк Айшем
|2:56
|12
|The Ballad of Dorothy Parker
|Марк Айшем
|3:31
|13
|Lady's Reward
|Марк Айшем
|1:13
|14
|The Vicious Blues
|Марк Айшем
|3:50
|15
|A Well Worn Story
|Марк Айшем
|1:38
|16
|He Didn't Love Back
|Марк Айшем
|1:59
|17
|Two Wives' Blues
|Марк Айшем
|4:32
|18
|The Algonquin Smart Set (Reprise)
|Марк Айшем
|3:44
|19
|...And Out Again
|Марк Айшем
|1:12