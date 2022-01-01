Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Прогулка» (2015)
The Walk Прогулка 2015 / США
7.6 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Прогулка» (2015)

The Walk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Walk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pourquoi? Alan Silvestri 3:31
2 Young Philippe Alan Silvestri 2:11
3 Two Loves Alan Silvestri 3:20
4 The Towers of Notre Dame Alan Silvestri 1:49
5 “It’s Something Beautiful” Alan Silvestri 2:57
6 Spy Work Alan Silvestri 1:36
7 Full of Doubt Alan Silvestri 2:30
8 Time Passes Alan Silvestri 4:02
9 The Arrow Alan Silvestri 3:16
10 “We Have a Problem” Alan Silvestri 5:16
11 The Walk Alan Silvestri 6:24
12 “I Feel Thankful” Alan Silvestri 7:20
13 “They Want to Kill You” Alan Silvestri 3:56
14 “There is No Why” Alan Silvestri 3:56
15 “Perhaps You Brought Them to Life – Given Them a Soul” Alan Silvestri 4:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Прогулка» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Прогулка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
