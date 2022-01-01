|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Credits
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:57
|2
|I Am Real
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:30
|3
|Alternate Realities
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:37
|4
|A New Error
|Moderat
|6:05
|5
|You´re My Only
|The Silent Magic
|3:01
|6
|Henry
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:37
|7
|Angst
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:51
|8
|The Truth
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:28
|9
|Dangerwurst
|Erlie Bird
|3:12
|10
|You My Friend Are the Evil
|Enis Rotthoff
|4:27
|11
|Keitel
|Enis Rotthoff
|4:18
|12
|You Have No Family
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:00
|13
|Basementbird
|Enis Rotthoff
|6:23
|14
|Fire Dream
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:44
|15
|Am I Gaga?
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:41
|16
|ForEver
|The Silent Magic
|3:58
|17
|The Faith Healer
|Enis Rotthoff
|4:00
|18
|You Did That
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:23
|19
|Back To Mono
|Enis Rotthoff
|4:27