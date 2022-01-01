Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Stereo Стерео 2014 / Германия
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Стерео» (2014)

Stereo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Stereo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Enis Rotthoff, Moderat, The Silent Magic, Erlie Bird
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Credits Enis Rotthoff 3:57
2 I Am Real Enis Rotthoff 2:30
3 Alternate Realities Enis Rotthoff 2:37
4 A New Error Moderat 6:05
5 You´re My Only The Silent Magic 3:01
6 Henry Enis Rotthoff 2:37
7 Angst Enis Rotthoff 1:51
8 The Truth Enis Rotthoff 2:28
9 Dangerwurst Erlie Bird 3:12
10 You My Friend Are the Evil Enis Rotthoff 4:27
11 Keitel Enis Rotthoff 4:18
12 You Have No Family Enis Rotthoff 3:00
13 Basementbird Enis Rotthoff 6:23
14 Fire Dream Enis Rotthoff 1:44
15 Am I Gaga? Enis Rotthoff 3:41
16 ForEver The Silent Magic 3:58
17 The Faith Healer Enis Rotthoff 4:00
18 You Did That Enis Rotthoff 2:23
19 Back To Mono Enis Rotthoff 4:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Стерео» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Стерео» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
