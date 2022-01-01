|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Get Ready
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:29
|2
|Dirty Walk
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:34
|3
|Just Chatting
|Antonio Sanchez
|0:35
|4
|Waiting for What
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:37
|5
|Semi Comfortable
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:08
|6
|Strut, Pt. 1
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:17
|7
|Doors and Distance
|Antonio Sanchez
|2:19
|8
|Night Chatter
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:58
|9
|Almost Human
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:23
|10
|Schizo
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:52
|11
|Internal War
|Antonio Sanchez
|2:51
|12
|Kinda Messy
|Antonio Sanchez
|0:35
|13
|Strut, Pt. 2
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:20
|14
|Claustrophobia
|Antonio Sanchez
|1:10
|15
|Fire Trail
|Antonio Sanchez
|0:49
|16
|The Anxious Battle for Sanity
|Antonio Sanchez
|6:39
|17
|Symphony No. 9 in D Major: I. Andante comodo
|The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Antonio Sanchez
|5:35
|18
|Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64: II. Andante cantabile
|Stefano Seghedoni / Пётр Ильич Чайковский
|12:51
|19
|Rückert-Lieder: No. 3, Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
|Violeta Urmana, Пьер Булез, Венская филармония / Густав Малер
|7:02
|20
|Piano Trio, M. 67
|Beaux Arts Trio / Морис Равель
|7:24
|21
|Chorus of Exiled Palestinians: Prologue
|Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, London Opera Chorus / John Adams
|8:40
|22
|Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27: II. Allegro molto
|Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra / Сергей Рахманинов
|7:20