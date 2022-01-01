Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Бёрдмэн Бёрдмэн
Birdman Бёрдмэн 2014 / США
7.4 Оцените
37 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Бёрдмэн» (2014)

Birdman (Alejandro González Iñárritu's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Birdman (Alejandro González Iñárritu's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Antonio Sanchez, The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stefano Seghedoni, Violeta Urmana, Пьер Булез, Венская филармония, Beaux Arts Trio, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, London Opera Chorus, Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra
Birdman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Birdman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Antonio Sanchez
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Get Ready Antonio Sanchez 1:29
2 Dirty Walk Antonio Sanchez 1:34
3 Just Chatting Antonio Sanchez 0:35
4 Waiting for What Antonio Sanchez 1:37
5 Semi Comfortable Antonio Sanchez 1:08
6 Strut, Pt. 1 Antonio Sanchez 1:17
7 Doors and Distance Antonio Sanchez 2:19
8 Night Chatter Antonio Sanchez 1:58
9 Almost Human Antonio Sanchez 1:23
10 Schizo Antonio Sanchez 1:52
11 Internal War Antonio Sanchez 2:51
12 Kinda Messy Antonio Sanchez 0:35
13 Strut, Pt. 2 Antonio Sanchez 1:20
14 Claustrophobia Antonio Sanchez 1:10
15 Fire Trail Antonio Sanchez 0:49
16 The Anxious Battle for Sanity Antonio Sanchez 6:39
17 Symphony No. 9 in D Major: I. Andante comodo The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra / Antonio Sanchez 5:35
18 Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64: II. Andante cantabile Stefano Seghedoni / Пётр Ильич Чайковский 12:51
19 Rückert-Lieder: No. 3, Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen Violeta Urmana, Пьер Булез, Венская филармония / Густав Малер 7:02
20 Piano Trio, M. 67 Beaux Arts Trio / Морис Равель 7:24
21 Chorus of Exiled Palestinians: Prologue Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, London Opera Chorus / John Adams 8:40
22 Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27: II. Allegro molto Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra / Сергей Рахманинов 7:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бёрдмэн» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бёрдмэн» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
