|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Outside the Valley
|Heather McIntosh
|2:44
|2
|Stranger
|Heather McIntosh
|3:16
|3
|Worry
|Heather McIntosh
|2:24
|4
|Prayer
|Heather McIntosh
|1:38
|5
|Library
|Heather McIntosh
|1:25
|6
|Danger
|Heather McIntosh
|0:18
|7
|Lady
|Heather McIntosh
|1:39
|8
|Generator
|Heather McIntosh
|0:49
|9
|Thief
|Heather McIntosh
|0:52
|10
|Ann Plays
|Heather McIntosh
|0:27
|11
|A Visitor
|Heather McIntosh
|2:12
|12
|Caleb's Plan
|Heather McIntosh
|1:02
|13
|First Meal
|Heather McIntosh
|2:16
|14
|Your Brother
|Heather McIntosh
|3:25
|15
|The Hunt
|Heather McIntosh
|1:36
|16
|The Church
|Heather McIntosh
|2:11
|17
|After a Walk
|Heather McIntosh
|0:51
|18
|Everyone Working
|Heather McIntosh
|2:02
|19
|I Love You
|Heather McIntosh
|2:08
|20
|While Loomis Sleeps
|Heather McIntosh
|1:25
|21
|The Wheel
|Heather McIntosh
|2:48
|22
|The Falls
|Heather McIntosh
|0:50
|23
|Electricity
|Heather McIntosh
|6:08
|24
|Hymn, Pt. 1
|Heather McIntosh
|0:45
|25
|Hymn, Pt. 2
|Heather McIntosh
|5:54
|26
|End Credits
|Heather McIntosh
|1:25