|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Apocalypse
|John Ottman
|3:43
|2
|The Transference
|John Ottman
|3:50
|3
|Pyramid Collapse / Main Titles
|John Ottman
|2:25
|4
|Eric's New Life
|John Ottman
|1:28
|5
|Just a Dream
|John Ottman
|1:16
|6
|Moira's Discovery / Apocalypse Awakes
|John Ottman
|4:35
|7
|Shattered Life
|John Ottman
|2:54
|8
|Going Grey / Who the F are You?
|John Ottman
|1:50
|9
|Eric's Rebirth
|John Ottman
|2:48
|10
|Contacting Eric / The Answer!
|John Ottman
|5:01
|11
|Beethoven Havok
|John Ottman
|2:53
|12
|You Can See
|John Ottman
|1:31
|13
|New Pyramid
|John Ottman
|2:13
|14
|Recruiting Psylocke
|John Ottman
|2:05
|15
|Split them Up!
|John Ottman
|4:15
|16
|A Piece of his Past
|John Ottman
|1:42
|17
|The Magneto Effect
|John Ottman
|4:27
|18
|Jet Memories
|John Ottman
|1:46
|19
|The Message / Some Kind of Weapon
|John Ottman
|4:02
|20
|Great Hero / You Betray Me
|John Ottman
|5:13
|21
|Like a Fire
|John Ottman
|4:24
|22
|What Beach?
|John Ottman
|1:51
|23
|Rebuilding / Cuffed / Goodbye Old Friend
|John Ottman
|3:35
|24
|You're X-Men / End Titles
|John Ottman
|4:10
|25
|Rest Young Child (Vocal Version)
|John Ottman, Jasper Randall / Jason Livesay
|2:18