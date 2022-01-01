Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Люди Икс: Апокалипсис Люди Икс: Апокалипсис
Музыка из фильма «Люди Икс: Апокалипсис» (2016)
X-Men: Apocalypse Люди Икс: Апокалипсис 2016 / США
76 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Люди Икс: Апокалипсис» (2016)

X-Men: Apocalypse (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
X-Men: Apocalypse (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. John Ottman, John Ottman, Jasper Randall
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Apocalypse John Ottman 3:43
2 The Transference John Ottman 3:50
3 Pyramid Collapse / Main Titles John Ottman 2:25
4 Eric's New Life John Ottman 1:28
5 Just a Dream John Ottman 1:16
6 Moira's Discovery / Apocalypse Awakes John Ottman 4:35
7 Shattered Life John Ottman 2:54
8 Going Grey / Who the F are You? John Ottman 1:50
9 Eric's Rebirth John Ottman 2:48
10 Contacting Eric / The Answer! John Ottman 5:01
11 Beethoven Havok John Ottman 2:53
12 You Can See John Ottman 1:31
13 New Pyramid John Ottman 2:13
14 Recruiting Psylocke John Ottman 2:05
15 Split them Up! John Ottman 4:15
16 A Piece of his Past John Ottman 1:42
17 The Magneto Effect John Ottman 4:27
18 Jet Memories John Ottman 1:46
19 The Message / Some Kind of Weapon John Ottman 4:02
20 Great Hero / You Betray Me John Ottman 5:13
21 Like a Fire John Ottman 4:24
22 What Beach? John Ottman 1:51
23 Rebuilding / Cuffed / Goodbye Old Friend John Ottman 3:35
24 You're X-Men / End Titles John Ottman 4:10
25 Rest Young Child (Vocal Version) John Ottman, Jasper Randall / Jason Livesay 2:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Люди Икс: Апокалипсис» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Люди Икс: Апокалипсис» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
