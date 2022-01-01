|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|So Sorry
|Pitbull / José Carlos García
|2:27
|2
|Father & Son
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|6:30
|3
|Carpe Diem
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|3:58
|4
|Amore
|Pitbull, Leona Lewis / Novel Jannusi
|3:18
|5
|Don't Say Another Word
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|0:44
|6
|The Meeting
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|0:55
|7
|Enough
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|0:51
|8
|Father
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|4:07
|9
|Advice
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|0:34
|10
|Somebody To Be
|Pitbull / Philip Näslund
|5:12
|11
|The Mistake
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|1:44
|12
|Still Here
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|1:52
|13
|I Know You Know
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|1:30
|14
|Cosa Nostra
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|1:40
|15
|The Decision
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|0:57
|16
|The Plot
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|4:39
|17
|The Shelf
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|1:14
|18
|The Trial
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|1:11
|19
|Mourning
|Pitbull, Jorge Gomez
|1:14