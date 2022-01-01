|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Go Get Another Dream
|Andrew Johnston
|3:49
|2
|Temptation
|Ray Beadle
|4:10
|3
|Resurrection Fern
|Iron & Wine
|4:51
|4
|The Riot's Gone
|Santigold
|3:30
|5
|Crumblin'
|Noah Maffit, Jessica Freedman, Paul Bessenbacher, Tony Morales, James Neil
|3:42
|6
|Trouble I'm In
|Twinbed
|3:21
|7
|Glad I Found You
|Eddie Ray
|2:41
|8
|In the Dark
|Opus Orange
|3:21
|9
|Fired Up
|Matt Anderson
|3:47
|10
|Stand In the Water
|Wildlife
|4:18
|11
|The Break Up
|Tony Morales
|4:22