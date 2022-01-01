Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «В твоих глазах» (2014)
In Your Eyes В твоих глазах 2014 / США
8.0 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «В твоих глазах» (2014)

In Your Eyes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
In Your Eyes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Andrew Johnston, Ray Beadle, Iron & Wine, Santigold, Noah Maffit, Jessica Freedman, Paul Bessenbacher, Tony Morales, James Neil, Twinbed, Eddie Ray, Opus Orange, Matt Anderson, Wildlife, Tony Morales
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Go Get Another Dream Andrew Johnston 3:49
2 Temptation Ray Beadle 4:10
3 Resurrection Fern Iron & Wine 4:51
4 The Riot's Gone Santigold 3:30
5 Crumblin' Noah Maffit, Jessica Freedman, Paul Bessenbacher, Tony Morales, James Neil 3:42
6 Trouble I'm In Twinbed 3:21
7 Glad I Found You Eddie Ray 2:41
8 In the Dark Opus Orange 3:21
9 Fired Up Matt Anderson 3:47
10 Stand In the Water Wildlife 4:18
11 The Break Up Tony Morales 4:22
Доступен список песен из фильма «В твоих глазах» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «В твоих глазах» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
