|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Wait
|White Lion / Mike Tramp
|4:01
|2
|Intruder
|Jeff Grace
|4:17
|3
|Whole Lot Like You
|Jeff Grace
|2:43
|4
|Crank Call and Break-In
|Jeff Grace
|3:18
|5
|Official Protection
|Jeff Grace
|2:00
|6
|Stakeout
|Jeff Grace
|4:13
|7
|He's in the House
|Jeff Grace
|2:41
|8
|Following Ray
|Jeff Grace
|4:04
|9
|Dane's Decision
|Jeff Grace
|3:09
|10
|Cosmo Black
|Dynatron
|4:27
|11
|Seeing Freddy
|Jeff Grace
|3:22
|12
|Dane's Cabin
|Jeff Grace
|1:51
|13
|Recon and Grave Digging
|Jeff Grace
|4:22
|14
|The Mansion
|Jeff Grace
|5:41
|15
|Father and Son
|Jeff Grace
|3:53
|16
|Back of My Smile
|Kasey Lansdale
|3:00