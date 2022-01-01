1 Somnia The Newton Brothers 1:59

2 A New Home The Newton Brothers 1:14

3 Flashback The Newton Brothers 1:02

4 Cody The Newton Brothers 2:51

5 Monarchs The Newton Brothers 0:54

6 First Day of School / Afraid to Sleep The Newton Brothers 2:44

7 Lighterflies The Newton Brothers 1:33

8 Someone's Here The Newton Brothers 1:41

9 Cody and Annie The Newton Brothers 1:03

10 Family Portrait The Newton Brothers 1:49

11 Sean Дэнни Элфман 2:01

12 I'm Sorry The Newton Brothers 1:20

13 The Life Cycle of Butterflies The Newton Brothers 2:12

14 Memories of Sean The Newton Brothers 1:45

15 Christmas Дэнни Элфман 2:02

16 I'm Always with You The Newton Brothers 1:55

17 The Bully The Newton Brothers 1:19

18 Asleep in Class The Newton Brothers 2:26

19 I'm Awake, This Can't Be Happening The Newton Brothers 1:34

20 Missing Kid The Newton Brothers 1:12

21 Zolpidem The Newton Brothers 1:16

22 Come to Bed The Newton Brothers 1:33

23 Taken Away The Newton Brothers 1:42

24 He Won't Wake Up The Newton Brothers 2:15

25 Cody's Past The Newton Brothers 1:28

26 What Happens When He Dreams? The Newton Brothers 6:53

27 He Needs to Sleep The Newton Brothers 3:11

28 Something's in the Bathroom The Newton Brothers 2:28

29 Nightmares The Newton Brothers 2:48