|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Somnia
|The Newton Brothers
|1:59
|2
|A New Home
|The Newton Brothers
|1:14
|3
|Flashback
|The Newton Brothers
|1:02
|4
|Cody
|The Newton Brothers
|2:51
|5
|Monarchs
|The Newton Brothers
|0:54
|6
|First Day of School / Afraid to Sleep
|The Newton Brothers
|2:44
|7
|Lighterflies
|The Newton Brothers
|1:33
|8
|Someone's Here
|The Newton Brothers
|1:41
|9
|Cody and Annie
|The Newton Brothers
|1:03
|10
|Family Portrait
|The Newton Brothers
|1:49
|11
|Sean
|Дэнни Элфман
|2:01
|12
|I'm Sorry
|The Newton Brothers
|1:20
|13
|The Life Cycle of Butterflies
|The Newton Brothers
|2:12
|14
|Memories of Sean
|The Newton Brothers
|1:45
|15
|Christmas
|Дэнни Элфман
|2:02
|16
|I'm Always with You
|The Newton Brothers
|1:55
|17
|The Bully
|The Newton Brothers
|1:19
|18
|Asleep in Class
|The Newton Brothers
|2:26
|19
|I'm Awake, This Can't Be Happening
|The Newton Brothers
|1:34
|20
|Missing Kid
|The Newton Brothers
|1:12
|21
|Zolpidem
|The Newton Brothers
|1:16
|22
|Come to Bed
|The Newton Brothers
|1:33
|23
|Taken Away
|The Newton Brothers
|1:42
|24
|He Won't Wake Up
|The Newton Brothers
|2:15
|25
|Cody's Past
|The Newton Brothers
|1:28
|26
|What Happens When He Dreams?
|The Newton Brothers
|6:53
|27
|He Needs to Sleep
|The Newton Brothers
|3:11
|28
|Something's in the Bathroom
|The Newton Brothers
|2:28
|29
|Nightmares
|The Newton Brothers
|2:48
|30
|Defeated
|Дэнни Элфман
|9:59