Сомния Сомния
Before I Wake Сомния 2015 / США
7.1 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Сомния» (2015)

Before I Wake (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Before I Wake (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 30 композиций. The Newton Brothers, Дэнни Элфман
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Somnia The Newton Brothers 1:59
2 A New Home The Newton Brothers 1:14
3 Flashback The Newton Brothers 1:02
4 Cody The Newton Brothers 2:51
5 Monarchs The Newton Brothers 0:54
6 First Day of School / Afraid to Sleep The Newton Brothers 2:44
7 Lighterflies The Newton Brothers 1:33
8 Someone's Here The Newton Brothers 1:41
9 Cody and Annie The Newton Brothers 1:03
10 Family Portrait The Newton Brothers 1:49
11 Sean Дэнни Элфман 2:01
12 I'm Sorry The Newton Brothers 1:20
13 The Life Cycle of Butterflies The Newton Brothers 2:12
14 Memories of Sean The Newton Brothers 1:45
15 Christmas Дэнни Элфман 2:02
16 I'm Always with You The Newton Brothers 1:55
17 The Bully The Newton Brothers 1:19
18 Asleep in Class The Newton Brothers 2:26
19 I'm Awake, This Can't Be Happening The Newton Brothers 1:34
20 Missing Kid The Newton Brothers 1:12
21 Zolpidem The Newton Brothers 1:16
22 Come to Bed The Newton Brothers 1:33
23 Taken Away The Newton Brothers 1:42
24 He Won't Wake Up The Newton Brothers 2:15
25 Cody's Past The Newton Brothers 1:28
26 What Happens When He Dreams? The Newton Brothers 6:53
27 He Needs to Sleep The Newton Brothers 3:11
28 Something's in the Bathroom The Newton Brothers 2:28
29 Nightmares The Newton Brothers 2:48
30 Defeated Дэнни Элфман 9:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сомния» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сомния» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
