1 Reconciliation Ballet Rachel Portman 3:11

2 Mandy's Release Rachel Portman 3:41

3 Hazel's Welcome Video / Rufus Steals a Bear Rachel Portman 1:15

4 Sawyer is Offered Sea Semester Rachel Portman 1:09

5 Mandy's Rescue Rachel Portman 2:28

6 Mandy’s Charts Rachel Portman 1:18

7 Hazel Put In Charge / Mavis's MRI Rachel Portman 1:35

8 Morning Show / Mavis's Release Rachel Portman 2:58

9 McCarthy’s Watch Lesson Rachel Portman 1:09

10 The Watch Starts Ticking / Veteran Sees Winter Rachel Portman 2:19

11 Bethany Swims With Winter / Crow’s Nest / Everything's OK Now Rachel Portman 4:15

12 Like She Always Was / Media Circus Rachel Portman 2:04

13 Hope’s Arrival Rachel Portman 4:52

14 1st Pairing Rachel Portman 5:05

15 Putting On Tail Rachel Portman 3:31

16 2nd Pairing Rachel Portman 1:55

17 They’re Accepting! Rachel Portman 2:40

18 I’ll Come Back / Hazel On the Roof Rachel Portman 2:49