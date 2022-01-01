Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
История дельфина 2
Dolphin Tale 2 История дельфина 2 2014 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «История дельфина 2» (2014)

Dolphin Tale 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dolphin Tale 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Rachel Portman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Reconciliation Ballet Rachel Portman 3:11
2 Mandy's Release Rachel Portman 3:41
3 Hazel's Welcome Video / Rufus Steals a Bear Rachel Portman 1:15
4 Sawyer is Offered Sea Semester Rachel Portman 1:09
5 Mandy's Rescue Rachel Portman 2:28
6 Mandy’s Charts Rachel Portman 1:18
7 Hazel Put In Charge / Mavis's MRI Rachel Portman 1:35
8 Morning Show / Mavis's Release Rachel Portman 2:58
9 McCarthy’s Watch Lesson Rachel Portman 1:09
10 The Watch Starts Ticking / Veteran Sees Winter Rachel Portman 2:19
11 Bethany Swims With Winter / Crow’s Nest / Everything's OK Now Rachel Portman 4:15
12 Like She Always Was / Media Circus Rachel Portman 2:04
13 Hope’s Arrival Rachel Portman 4:52
14 1st Pairing Rachel Portman 5:05
15 Putting On Tail Rachel Portman 3:31
16 2nd Pairing Rachel Portman 1:55
17 They’re Accepting! Rachel Portman 2:40
18 I’ll Come Back / Hazel On the Roof Rachel Portman 2:49
19 When One Door Closes Rachel Portman 1:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «История дельфина 2» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «История дельфина 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
