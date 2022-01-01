|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Something Wicked
|Kyle Newmaster
|2:40
|2
|Leading Up To the Crash
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:10
|3
|Aftermath
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:11
|4
|Incident At the Pool
|Kyle Newmaster
|3:35
|5
|Disturbing Past
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:29
|6
|Starting a New Life Together
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:23
|7
|Sinister Thoughts
|Kyle Newmaster
|0:45
|8
|Seeking Help
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:51
|9
|Intruder
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:44
|10
|Chasing the Suspect
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:27
|11
|Hallucinations
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:45
|12
|Hit and Run
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:29
|13
|Night Terrors
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:23
|14
|Incriminating Evidence
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:04
|15
|Tragic News
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:50
|16
|Obsession
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:10
|17
|Serious Breakdown
|Kyle Newmaster
|2:14
|18
|An Unexpected Betrayal
|Kyle Newmaster
|2:31
|19
|Unlocking the Truth
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:33
|20
|Covering the Tracks
|Kyle Newmaster
|2:30
|21
|Listen To the Voices
|Kyle Newmaster
|1:01
|22
|A Vision For the Future
|Kyle Newmaster
|0:46
|23
|The Evil Plan Unfolds
|Kyle Newmaster
|3:32