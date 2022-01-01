|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Enfield Opening
|Joseph Bishara
|0:46
|2
|as close to hell
|Joseph Bishara
|3:31
|3
|The Conjuring 2
|Joseph Bishara
|0:46
|4
|it isn't real
|Joseph Bishara
|0:45
|5
|tented entity
|Joseph Bishara
|2:18
|6
|asserted presence
|Joseph Bishara
|2:32
|7
|jarred awake
|Joseph Bishara
|3:20
|8
|house search
|Joseph Bishara
|1:16
|9
|Nun painting
|Joseph Bishara
|2:41
|10
|Old Man Bill
|Joseph Bishara
|1:02
|11
|from the grave
|Joseph Bishara
|3:57
|12
|Crooked moving
|Joseph Bishara
|1:29
|13
|taped voices
|Joseph Bishara
|1:01
|14
|cross room
|Joseph Bishara
|0:59
|15
|psychic sharing
|Joseph Bishara
|3:26
|16
|not a Heaven man
|Joseph Bishara
|3:34
|17
|ceiling teleportation
|Joseph Bishara
|1:40
|18
|submerged entity
|Joseph Bishara
|1:45
|19
|changes everything
|Joseph Bishara
|1:18
|20
|help it let go
|Joseph Bishara
|1:49
|21
|dual levitation
|Joseph Bishara
|0:53
|22
|souls cast out
|Joseph Bishara
|2:00
|23
|trapped apart
|Joseph Bishara
|2:24
|24
|what's Your name
|Joseph Bishara
|1:11
|25
|book inscribed
|Joseph Bishara
|0:51
|26
|Crooked face
|Joseph Bishara
|0:29
|27
|Demon called
|Joseph Bishara
|2:12
|28
|she's alive
|Joseph Bishara
|0:59
|29
|Crooked Man rhyme
|Joseph Bishara
|0:53
|30
|Soaring phenomena
|Joseph Bishara
|1:53