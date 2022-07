1 Destiny Adam Barber 1:24

2 How Do You Sleep James Bagshaw / Yoko Ono 3:13

3 Her Curves Kill Adam Barber 2:02

4 Not with Me The Cold and Lovely / Meghan Toohey 3:26

5 Behind on Me Rent Adam Barber 1:45

6 Love Is Blind Adam Barber 3:00

7 No More Flowers Adam Barber 1:57

8 You Cover Me Adam Barber, Laura Michelle Hughes 3:39

9 I Had a Chill Run Through Me Today Adam Barber 3:05

10 The Mind Boggles Adam Barber 1:01

11 Nicola Needs Your Help Adam Barber 2:27

12 Guy Fawkes Day Is Coming Adam Barber 2:34

13 This Is London Adam Barber 1:38

14 The Kiss of Death Adam Barber 5:55

15 Game Over Adam Barber 2:53

16 The Power of Love Adam Barber 4:43

17 Interlude Adam Barber 0:31

18 Enola Gay Adam Barber 1:55

19 Mimi's Mother Is Ill Adam Barber 1:32

20 You Are Dying Adam Barber 4:27