Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Полуночный ковбой Полуночный ковбой
Киноафиша Фильмы Полуночный ковбой Музыка из фильма «Полуночный ковбой» (1969)
Midnight Cowboy Полуночный ковбой 1969 / США
6.9 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Полуночный ковбой» (1969)

Вся информация о фильме
Midnight Cowboy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Midnight Cowboy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Harry Nilsson, John Barry, The Groop, Leslie Miller, Elephant's Memory
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Everybody's Talkin' Harry Nilsson 2:32
2 Joe Buck Rides Again John Barry 3:47
3 A Famous Myth The Groop 3:24
4 Fun City John Barry 3:53
5 He Quit Me Leslie Miller 2:46
6 Jungle Gym At the Zoo Elephant's Memory 2:17
7 Midnight Cowboy John Barry 2:49
8 Old Man Willow Elephant's Memory 7:05
9 Florida Fantasy John Barry 2:11
10 Tears and Joys The Groop 2:31
11 Science Fiction John Barry 1:59
12 Everybody's Talkin' (Edit) Harry Nilsson 1:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Полуночный ковбой» (1969) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Полуночный ковбой» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Приложение киноафиши