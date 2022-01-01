|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Everybody's Talkin'
|Harry Nilsson
|2:32
|2
|Joe Buck Rides Again
|John Barry
|3:47
|3
|A Famous Myth
|The Groop
|3:24
|4
|Fun City
|John Barry
|3:53
|5
|He Quit Me
|Leslie Miller
|2:46
|6
|Jungle Gym At the Zoo
|Elephant's Memory
|2:17
|7
|Midnight Cowboy
|John Barry
|2:49
|8
|Old Man Willow
|Elephant's Memory
|7:05
|9
|Florida Fantasy
|John Barry
|2:11
|10
|Tears and Joys
|The Groop
|2:31
|11
|Science Fiction
|John Barry
|1:59
|12
|Everybody's Talkin' (Edit)
|Harry Nilsson
|1:54