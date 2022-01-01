|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Curse You with Life
|Стив Яблонски
|8:11
|2
|Three Is Trouble
|Стив Яблонски
|3:22
|3
|Judgement
|Стив Яблонски
|3:12
|4
|Well Hello, Witch Hunter
|Стив Яблонски
|4:23
|5
|Lights Out
|Стив Яблонски
|1:06
|6
|The Witch Queen
|Стив Яблонски
|4:07
|7
|I Must Remember
|Стив Яблонски
|3:31
|8
|Good Hunting
|Стив Яблонски
|6:36
|9
|Remember Your Death
|Стив Яблонски
|4:46
|10
|This Isn't Real
|Стив Яблонски
|3:51
|11
|I Am Reborn
|Стив Яблонски
|4:20
|12
|You Have to Fight
|Стив Яблонски
|3:01
|13
|By Iron and Fire
|Стив Яблонски
|11:26
|14
|At Your Service
|Стив Яблонски
|3:11