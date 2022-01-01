|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Who Needs You
|The Orwells
|3:19
|2
|Until We Get There
|Lucius / Dan Molad
|3:28
|3
|I Want What You Have
|Willamette Stone / Shining Mirrors
|3:30
|4
|All of Me
|Tanlines / Jesse Cohen
|3:49
|5
|Promise
|Ben Howard
|6:21
|6
|Never Coming Down
|Willamette Stone
|3:23
|7
|Halo
|Ane Brun, Linnea Olsson
|3:52
|8
|I Will Be There
|Odessa
|4:35
|9
|Mind
|Willamette Stone / Майкл Лернер
|3:13
|10
|Morning
|Beck / Beck Hansen
|5:20
|11
|I Never Wanted to Go
|Willamette Stone / Justin Kennedy
|3:33
|12
|Karen Revisited
|Sonic Youth / Steve Shelley
|11:11
|13
|Today
|Willamette Stone / Billy Corgan
|2:42
|14
|Heart Like Yours
|Willamette Stone / Jason Suwito
|3:20
|15
|Heal (If I Stay Version)
|Tom Odell
|3:12
|16
|Suite No. 1 in G Major for Solo Cello, BWV 1007: Prelude
|If I Stay Cast / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|2:57
|17
|Cello Concerto in a Minor, Op. 33
|If I Stay Cast / Камиль Сен-Санс
|1:19
|18
|Sonata in B Minor for Solo Cello, Op. 8
|Alisa Weilerstein / Zoltán Kodály
|3:46