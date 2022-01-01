Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Если я останусь Если я останусь
Киноафиша Фильмы Если я останусь Музыка из фильма «Если я останусь» (2014)
If I Stay Если я останусь 2014 / США
7.5 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Если я останусь» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
If I Stay (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
If I Stay (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. The Orwells, Lucius, Willamette Stone, Tanlines, Ben Howard, Ane Brun, Linnea Olsson, Odessa, Beck, Sonic Youth, Tom Odell, If I Stay Cast, Alisa Weilerstein
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Who Needs You The Orwells 3:19
2 Until We Get There Lucius / Dan Molad 3:28
3 I Want What You Have Willamette Stone / Shining Mirrors 3:30
4 All of Me Tanlines / Jesse Cohen 3:49
5 Promise Ben Howard 6:21
6 Never Coming Down Willamette Stone 3:23
7 Halo Ane Brun, Linnea Olsson 3:52
8 I Will Be There Odessa 4:35
9 Mind Willamette Stone / Майкл Лернер 3:13
10 Morning Beck / Beck Hansen 5:20
11 I Never Wanted to Go Willamette Stone / Justin Kennedy 3:33
12 Karen Revisited Sonic Youth / Steve Shelley 11:11
13 Today Willamette Stone / Billy Corgan 2:42
14 Heart Like Yours Willamette Stone / Jason Suwito 3:20
15 Heal (If I Stay Version) Tom Odell 3:12
16 Suite No. 1 in G Major for Solo Cello, BWV 1007: Prelude If I Stay Cast / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 2:57
17 Cello Concerto in a Minor, Op. 33 If I Stay Cast / Камиль Сен-Санс 1:19
18 Sonata in B Minor for Solo Cello, Op. 8 Alisa Weilerstein / Zoltán Kodály 3:46
Доступен список песен из фильма «Если я останусь» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Если я останусь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Приложение киноафиши