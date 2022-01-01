Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
13 Sins 13 грехов 2014 / США
6.8
19 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «13 грехов» (2014)

13 Sins (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
13 Sins (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Michael Wandmacher
1 13 Sins (Opening) Michael Wandmacher 2:10
2 Kill the Fly Michael Wandmacher 2:05
3 Professor Solomon Michael Wandmacher 2:31
4 Just Like Mom Michael Wandmacher 1:25
5 Eat the Fly Michael Wandmacher 4:22
6 Shelby Unhappy Michael Wandmacher 1:55
7 Pervert Michael Wandmacher 1:22
8 The Nativity Scene Michael Wandmacher 1:50
9 That's the Man Michael Wandmacher 1:54
10 Take Mr Shaw for a Coffee Michael Wandmacher 2:38
11 Amputee Michael Wandmacher 3:42
12 Speech Michael Wandmacher 1:54
13 Surrender Michael Wandmacher 1:57
14 Hanging Wires Michael Wandmacher 2:48
15 Hostage Situation Michael Wandmacher 3:05
16 13 Never Changes Michael Wandmacher 1:55
17 The Opponent Michael Wandmacher 2:28
18 Only One Winner Michael Wandmacher 3:03
19 Just an Employee Michael Wandmacher 2:17
20 13 Sins (Reprise) Michael Wandmacher 2:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «13 грехов» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «13 грехов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
