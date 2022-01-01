|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|13 Sins (Opening)
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:10
|2
|Kill the Fly
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:05
|3
|Professor Solomon
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:31
|4
|Just Like Mom
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:25
|5
|Eat the Fly
|Michael Wandmacher
|4:22
|6
|Shelby Unhappy
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:55
|7
|Pervert
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:22
|8
|The Nativity Scene
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:50
|9
|That's the Man
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:54
|10
|Take Mr Shaw for a Coffee
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:38
|11
|Amputee
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:42
|12
|Speech
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:54
|13
|Surrender
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:57
|14
|Hanging Wires
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:48
|15
|Hostage Situation
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:05
|16
|13 Never Changes
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:55
|17
|The Opponent
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:28
|18
|Only One Winner
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:03
|19
|Just an Employee
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:17
|20
|13 Sins (Reprise)
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:47