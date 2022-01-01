|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opar
|Zoe Mthiyane, Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:28
|2
|Diamonds
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:51
|3
|Togetherness
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:45
|4
|Steamer and Butterfly
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:41
|5
|Orphaned
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:47
|6
|Returning Home
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:01
|7
|Campfire
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:40
|8
|Tarzan and Jane
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:39
|9
|Village Ambush
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:41
|10
|Catching the Train
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:16
|11
|Rom's Plan
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:11
|12
|Akut Fight
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:17
|13
|Elephants In the Night
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:12
|14
|Jane Escapes
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:44
|15
|Jungle Shooting
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:41
|16
|Kala's Death
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|5:15
|17
|Where Was Your Honor?
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:29
|18
|Boma Port
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:04
|19
|Stampede
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:34
|20
|On the Boat
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:10
|21
|The Legend of Tarzan
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:36
|22
|Better Love (From "The Legend of Tarzan") [Film Version)
|Hozier
|3:24