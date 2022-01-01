Оповещения от Киноафиши
Тарзан. Легенда Тарзан. Легенда
Киноафиша Фильмы Тарзан. Легенда Музыка из фильма «Тарзан. Легенда» (2016)
The Legend of Tarzan Тарзан. Легенда 2016 / США
7.7 Оцените
18 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Тарзан. Легенда» (2016)

The Legend of Tarzan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Legend of Tarzan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Zoe Mthiyane, Rupert Gregson-Williams, Rupert Gregson-Williams, Hozier
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opar Zoe Mthiyane, Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:28
2 Diamonds Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:51
3 Togetherness Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:45
4 Steamer and Butterfly Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:41
5 Orphaned Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:47
6 Returning Home Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:01
7 Campfire Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:40
8 Tarzan and Jane Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:39
9 Village Ambush Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:41
10 Catching the Train Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:16
11 Rom's Plan Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:11
12 Akut Fight Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:17
13 Elephants In the Night Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:12
14 Jane Escapes Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:44
15 Jungle Shooting Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:41
16 Kala's Death Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:15
17 Where Was Your Honor? Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:29
18 Boma Port Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:04
19 Stampede Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:34
20 On the Boat Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:10
21 The Legend of Tarzan Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:36
22 Better Love (From "The Legend of Tarzan") [Film Version) Hozier 3:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тарзан. Легенда» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тарзан. Легенда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
