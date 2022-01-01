Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Лицо ангела Лицо ангела
Киноафиша Фильмы Лицо ангела Музыка из фильма «Лицо ангела» (2014)
The Face of an Angel Лицо ангела 2014 / Великобритания / Италия / Испания
6.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Лицо ангела» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
The Face of an Angel (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Face of an Angel (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Гарри Эскотт
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Ciasc’un Alma Гарри Эскотт 1:44
2 Fragments Гарри Эскотт 5:07
3 Guessing Goodnight Гарри Эскотт 0:57
4 Joseph Bapupa Гарри Эскотт 1:45
5 Empty Flat Гарри Эскотт 1:18
6 Cafe Eduardo Гарри Эскотт 2:54
7 It Makes Me Sick Гарри Эскотт 2:35
8 Attempting to Write in Italy Гарри Эскотт 1:05
9 Glass Houses Гарри Эскотт 1:50
10 Paths Crossing Гарри Эскотт 1:22
11 A Spirit Worthier Than I Гарри Эскотт 1:49
12 Kissing Simone Гарри Эскотт 0:52
13 I Want My Time Гарри Эскотт 0:52
14 Return to Italy Гарри Эскотт 1:20
15 Full of Atmosphere Гарри Эскотт 3:44
16 Vide Cor Tuo Гарри Эскотт 4:01
17 Up and Down Гарри Эскотт 1:50
18 I Will Always Think of Her Гарри Эскотт 1:19
19 Un Bel Casino Гарри Эскотт 3:54
20 Enough Dante Гарри Эскотт 1:32
21 Fellinia Гарри Эскотт 6:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Лицо ангела» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Лицо ангела» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Приложение киноафиши