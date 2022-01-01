|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Ciasc’un Alma
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:44
|2
|Fragments
|Гарри Эскотт
|5:07
|3
|Guessing Goodnight
|Гарри Эскотт
|0:57
|4
|Joseph Bapupa
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:45
|5
|Empty Flat
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:18
|6
|Cafe Eduardo
|Гарри Эскотт
|2:54
|7
|It Makes Me Sick
|Гарри Эскотт
|2:35
|8
|Attempting to Write in Italy
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:05
|9
|Glass Houses
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:50
|10
|Paths Crossing
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:22
|11
|A Spirit Worthier Than I
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:49
|12
|Kissing Simone
|Гарри Эскотт
|0:52
|13
|I Want My Time
|Гарри Эскотт
|0:52
|14
|Return to Italy
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:20
|15
|Full of Atmosphere
|Гарри Эскотт
|3:44
|16
|Vide Cor Tuo
|Гарри Эскотт
|4:01
|17
|Up and Down
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:50
|18
|I Will Always Think of Her
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:19
|19
|Un Bel Casino
|Гарри Эскотт
|3:54
|20
|Enough Dante
|Гарри Эскотт
|1:32
|21
|Fellinia
|Гарри Эскотт
|6:20