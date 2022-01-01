|1
|Recurring Dream
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:34
|2
|The Auction
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|3:21
|3
|Moving IN
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:47
|4
|You Promised Me
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:21
|5
|Juice Box
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:33
|6
|Kaylie's Nightmare
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:58
|7
|Graphic Photos
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:48
|8
|The Mirror
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:03
|9
|Grotesque Cow
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:16
|10
|The Other Woman
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:16
|11
|Memories Surface
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:14
|12
|Dead Plants
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:47
|13
|We Have a Gun To Its Head
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:41
|14
|History of the Mirror
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:55
|15
|Fuzzy-Trace Theory
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|2:31
|16
|Mason Was Sick
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:27
|17
|Fingernails
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:41
|18
|Book Stacking
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:15
|19
|Whispers In the Glass
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:20
|20
|Who Are You Talking To?
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:04
|21
|The Reveal
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|2:55
|22
|Marisol, Marisol, Marisol
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|2:54
|23
|Shifting Glass
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:48
|24
|Marie's Breakdown
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|3:40
|25
|Lightbulbs & Apples
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|2:31
|26
|Seeing Things
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:58
|27
|Broken Plates
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:59
|28
|She Needs a Doctor
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|1:21
|29
|This Isn't Real
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|4:59
|30
|Staring Eyes
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|5:13
|31
|It Won't Let Us
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|0:56
|32
|I've Seen the Devil and He Is Me
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|2:55
|33
|A Mother's Embrace
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|3:18
|34
|Oculus
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers
|4:42
|35
|Oculus Remix
|F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus, The Newton Brothers, Paul Oakenfold / The Newton Brothers
|2:49
|36
|Oculus of Glass (feat. Greta)
|The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus, Paul Oakenfold / The Newton Brothers
|4:40