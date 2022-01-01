Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Окулус» (2013)
Oculus Окулус 2013 / США
Музыка из фильма «Окулус» (2013)

Oculus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Oculus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 36 композиций. The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus, The Newton Brothers, Paul Oakenfold, The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus, Paul Oakenfold
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Recurring Dream The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:34
2 The Auction The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 3:21
3 Moving IN The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:47
4 You Promised Me The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:21
5 Juice Box The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:33
6 Kaylie's Nightmare The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:58
7 Graphic Photos The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:48
8 The Mirror The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:03
9 Grotesque Cow The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:16
10 The Other Woman The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:16
11 Memories Surface The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:14
12 Dead Plants The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:47
13 We Have a Gun To Its Head The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:41
14 History of the Mirror The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:55
15 Fuzzy-Trace Theory The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 2:31
16 Mason Was Sick The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:27
17 Fingernails The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:41
18 Book Stacking The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:15
19 Whispers In the Glass The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:20
20 Who Are You Talking To? The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:04
21 The Reveal The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 2:55
22 Marisol, Marisol, Marisol The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 2:54
23 Shifting Glass The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:48
24 Marie's Breakdown The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 3:40
25 Lightbulbs & Apples The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 2:31
26 Seeing Things The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:58
27 Broken Plates The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:59
28 She Needs a Doctor The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 1:21
29 This Isn't Real The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 4:59
30 Staring Eyes The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 5:13
31 It Won't Let Us The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 0:56
32 I've Seen the Devil and He Is Me The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 2:55
33 A Mother's Embrace The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 3:18
34 Oculus The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus / The Newton Brothers 4:42
35 Oculus Remix F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus, The Newton Brothers, Paul Oakenfold / The Newton Brothers 2:49
36 Oculus of Glass (feat. Greta) The Newton Brothers, F.A.M.E.S., The Southern California Children’s Chorus, Paul Oakenfold / The Newton Brothers 4:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Окулус» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Окулус» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
