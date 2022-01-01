|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Beneath
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:00
|2
|Packing
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:48
|3
|Only Friends on the Surface
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:52
|4
|Cast Off
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:49
|5
|Goddess of the Lake
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:49
|6
|Interior Sounds of Unsteady Senses
|Graham Reznick
|3:55
|7
|Something in the Water
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:59
|8
|Eulogy
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:10
|9
|Big Fish
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:32
|10
|Burial at Sea
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:47
|11
|Row You Heroes
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:09
|12
|Remorse
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|3:29
|13
|Kitty and the Axe
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:46
|14
|Choke
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:48
|15
|Things That Catch up to You Catching up to You
|Graham Reznick
|3:52
|16
|Last Stand
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:56
|17
|Blue Hull
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|1:41
|18
|What the F**K Was I Thinking?
|Shilpa Ray, Her Happy Hookers / Shilpa Ray
|3:45
|19
|Eulogy (Reprise)
|Fall On Your Sword / Will Bates
|2:17
|20
|Try Your Luck Again
|Graham Reznick
|0:33