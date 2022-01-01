|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|No More of This Trust Fall Shit
|Alex Wurman
|2:33
|2
|One Moment For Dan
|Alex Wurman
|2:20
|3
|Swarf
|Alex Wurman
|0:59
|4
|Team Confessions
|Alex Wurman
|2:17
|5
|Hotel Shenanigans
|Alex Wurman
|1:33
|6
|Bullies Are Bad
|Alex Wurman
|2:06
|7
|We're the Fluffer
|Alex Wurman
|1:28
|8
|Back To Berlin
|Alex Wurman
|1:31
|9
|Flugeshlagen
|Alex Wurman
|1:42
|10
|Down Day
|Alex Wurman
|1:41
|11
|Teal Tough
|Alex Wurman
|4:12
|12
|Failure To Success
|Alex Wurman
|3:49
|13
|Handshake and Headed Home
|Alex Wurman
|3:19
|14
|Dirty Mutha Crookers Remix
|Steed Lord
|5:16
|15
|Big Blue Sea
|Bob Schneider
|4:07
|16
|Let's Get Ridiculous
|Redfoo
|3:35
|17
|Delirious Boneless (feat. Kid Ink)
|Steve Aoki, Chris Lake, Tujamo
|3:43