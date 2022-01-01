|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|What Have We Done to Each Other?
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|2:30
|2
|Sugar Storm
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|2:54
|3
|Empty Places
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|2:46
|4
|With Suspicion
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|3:17
|5
|Just Like You
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|4:12
|6
|Appearances
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|2:52
|7
|Clue One
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|1:31
|8
|Clue Two
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|5:10
|9
|Background Noise
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|3:10
|10
|Procedural
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|4:30
|11
|Something Disposable
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|4:29
|12
|Like Home
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|3:40
|13
|Empty Places (Reprise)
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|2:20
|14
|The Way He Looks at Me
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|3:28
|15
|Technically, Missing
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|6:44
|16
|Secrets
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|3:09
|17
|Perpetual
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|4:01
|18
|Strange Activities
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|2:37
|19
|Still Gone
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|2:48
|20
|A Reflection
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|1:46
|21
|Consummation
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|4:10
|22
|Sugar Storm (Reprise)
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|0:42
|23
|What Will We Do?
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|3:05
|24
|At Risk
|Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
|11:08