Исчезнувшая Исчезнувшая
Музыка из фильма «Исчезнувшая» (2014)
Gone Girl Исчезнувшая 2014 / США
8.3 Оцените
109 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.1
Музыка из фильма «Исчезнувшая» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
Gone Girl (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Gone Girl (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 24 композиции. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 What Have We Done to Each Other? Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:30
2 Sugar Storm Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:54
3 Empty Places Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:46
4 With Suspicion Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:17
5 Just Like You Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:12
6 Appearances Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:52
7 Clue One Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 1:31
8 Clue Two Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 5:10
9 Background Noise Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:10
10 Procedural Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:30
11 Something Disposable Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:29
12 Like Home Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:40
13 Empty Places (Reprise) Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:20
14 The Way He Looks at Me Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:28
15 Technically, Missing Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 6:44
16 Secrets Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:09
17 Perpetual Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:01
18 Strange Activities Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:37
19 Still Gone Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:48
20 A Reflection Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 1:46
21 Consummation Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:10
22 Sugar Storm (Reprise) Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 0:42
23 What Will We Do? Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:05
24 At Risk Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 11:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Исчезнувшая» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Исчезнувшая» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
