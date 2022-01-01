1 What Have We Done to Each Other? Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:30

2 Sugar Storm Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:54

3 Empty Places Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:46

4 With Suspicion Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:17

5 Just Like You Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:12

6 Appearances Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:52

7 Clue One Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 1:31

8 Clue Two Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 5:10

9 Background Noise Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:10

10 Procedural Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:30

11 Something Disposable Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:29

12 Like Home Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:40

13 Empty Places (Reprise) Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:20

14 The Way He Looks at Me Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:28

15 Technically, Missing Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 6:44

16 Secrets Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:09

17 Perpetual Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:01

18 Strange Activities Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:37

19 Still Gone Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 2:48

20 A Reflection Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 1:46

21 Consummation Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 4:10

22 Sugar Storm (Reprise) Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 0:42

23 What Will We Do? Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross 3:05