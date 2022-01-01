1 Welcome to Short Term 12 Joel P West 2:39

2 Clear My Head Joel P West 1:34

3 Brushbloom Glow The Tree Ring / Joel P West 3:55

4 Wiffle Ball Joel P West 3:12

5 Bath Joel P West 0:44

6 Maybe, Baby The Shivers / Keith Zarriello 2:44

7 Cupcakes Joel P West 1:32

8 Birthday Cards Joel P West 2:32

9 Let's Walk Then Joel P West 1:51

10 Wild Again Canines / Joel P West 3:13

11 I'll Be Fine Joel P West 2:20

12 Let Me In Joel P West 1:27

13 Now We Should Get Out of Here Joel P West 1:26

14 This Is Home Joel P West 2:40

15 Cielito Lindo Mariachi Bandido / DR 2:45

16 So You Know What It's Like Keith Stanfield 1:56

17 Vicious Keith Stanfield, Keith Milgaten / Keith Milgaten 3:06