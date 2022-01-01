|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Welcome to Short Term 12
|Joel P West
|2:39
|2
|Clear My Head
|Joel P West
|1:34
|3
|Brushbloom Glow
|The Tree Ring / Joel P West
|3:55
|4
|Wiffle Ball
|Joel P West
|3:12
|5
|Bath
|Joel P West
|0:44
|6
|Maybe, Baby
|The Shivers / Keith Zarriello
|2:44
|7
|Cupcakes
|Joel P West
|1:32
|8
|Birthday Cards
|Joel P West
|2:32
|9
|Let's Walk Then
|Joel P West
|1:51
|10
|Wild Again
|Canines / Joel P West
|3:13
|11
|I'll Be Fine
|Joel P West
|2:20
|12
|Let Me In
|Joel P West
|1:27
|13
|Now We Should Get Out of Here
|Joel P West
|1:26
|14
|This Is Home
|Joel P West
|2:40
|15
|Cielito Lindo
|Mariachi Bandido / DR
|2:45
|16
|So You Know What It's Like
|Keith Stanfield
|1:56
|17
|Vicious
|Keith Stanfield, Keith Milgaten / Keith Milgaten
|3:06
|18
|After Party
|Keith Stanfield, Keith Milgaten / Keith Milgaten
|2:51