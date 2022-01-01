Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Короткий срок 12 Музыка из фильма «Короткий срок 12» (2013)
Short Term 12 Короткий срок 12 2013 / США
7.0 Оцените
19 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Короткий срок 12» (2013)

Short Term 12 (Destin Cretton's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Welcome to Short Term 12 Joel P West 2:39
2 Clear My Head Joel P West 1:34
3 Brushbloom Glow The Tree Ring / Joel P West 3:55
4 Wiffle Ball Joel P West 3:12
5 Bath Joel P West 0:44
6 Maybe, Baby The Shivers / Keith Zarriello 2:44
7 Cupcakes Joel P West 1:32
8 Birthday Cards Joel P West 2:32
9 Let's Walk Then Joel P West 1:51
10 Wild Again Canines / Joel P West 3:13
11 I'll Be Fine Joel P West 2:20
12 Let Me In Joel P West 1:27
13 Now We Should Get Out of Here Joel P West 1:26
14 This Is Home Joel P West 2:40
15 Cielito Lindo Mariachi Bandido / DR 2:45
16 So You Know What It's Like Keith Stanfield 1:56
17 Vicious Keith Stanfield, Keith Milgaten / Keith Milgaten 3:06
18 After Party Keith Stanfield, Keith Milgaten / Keith Milgaten 2:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Короткий срок 12» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Короткий срок 12» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
