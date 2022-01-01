|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Wedding
|Walter Murphy
|1:53
|2
|Steppin' Out With My Baby
|John Wilson, Maida Vale Singers, Curtis Stigers / Irving Berlin
|6:20
|3
|Let's Make a Baby
|Walter Murphy
|0:38
|4
|Tom Brady's House
|Walter Murphy
|1:38
|5
|Ted's Court Case
|Walter Murphy
|0:56
|6
|One Foot In Front of the Other
|Bone Symphony / Scott Wilk
|3:13
|7
|Leaving for New York
|Walter Murphy
|1:13
|8
|Mess Around
|Ray Charles / Ahmet Ertegun
|2:42
|9
|Out of Control
|Walter Murphy
|0:27
|10
|Mean Ol' Moon
|Amanda Seyfried / Seth MacFarlane
|2:03
|11
|New York
|Alfred Newman / Ken Darby
|2:28
|12
|The Comic-Con Fight
|Walter Murphy
|1:12
|13
|Wake Up, Johnny / Code Blue / John Is Back
|Walter Murphy
|3:23
|14
|Meighan's Speech / Finale
|Walter Murphy
|3:56
|15
|Mean Ol' Moon (Swing Version)
|Walter Murphy
|1:16
|16
|Mean Ol' Moon
|Norah Jones / Seth MacFarlane
|3:05