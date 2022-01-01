Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Третий лишний 2 Третий лишний 2
Киноафиша Фильмы Третий лишний 2 Музыка из фильма «Третий лишний 2» (2015)
Ted 2 Третий лишний 2 2015 / США
5.6 Оцените
26 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Третий лишний 2» (2015)

Ted 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ted 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Walter Murphy, John Wilson, Maida Vale Singers, Curtis Stigers, Bone Symphony, Ray Charles, Amanda Seyfried, Alfred Newman, Norah Jones
Ted 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ted 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Walter Murphy, Bone Symphony, Amanda Seyfried, Alfred Newman, Norah Jones
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Wedding Walter Murphy 1:53
2 Steppin' Out With My Baby John Wilson, Maida Vale Singers, Curtis Stigers / Irving Berlin 6:20
3 Let's Make a Baby Walter Murphy 0:38
4 Tom Brady's House Walter Murphy 1:38
5 Ted's Court Case Walter Murphy 0:56
6 One Foot In Front of the Other Bone Symphony / Scott Wilk 3:13
7 Leaving for New York Walter Murphy 1:13
8 Mess Around Ray Charles / Ahmet Ertegun 2:42
9 Out of Control Walter Murphy 0:27
10 Mean Ol' Moon Amanda Seyfried / Seth MacFarlane 2:03
11 New York Alfred Newman / Ken Darby 2:28
12 The Comic-Con Fight Walter Murphy 1:12
13 Wake Up, Johnny / Code Blue / John Is Back Walter Murphy 3:23
14 Meighan's Speech / Finale Walter Murphy 3:56
15 Mean Ol' Moon (Swing Version) Walter Murphy 1:16
16 Mean Ol' Moon Norah Jones / Seth MacFarlane 3:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Третий лишний 2» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Третий лишний 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
