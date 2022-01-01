|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prim Visits Peeta
|James Newton Howard
|1:26
|2
|Send Me to District 2
|James Newton Howard
|2:10
|3
|Go Ahead, Shoot Me
|James Newton Howard
|4:59
|4
|Stowaway
|James Newton Howard
|3:36
|5
|Your Favorite Color Is Green
|James Newton Howard
|2:25
|6
|Transfer Command
|James Newton Howard
|8:14
|7
|Your Next Step
|James Newton Howard
|2:30
|8
|The Holo
|James Newton Howard
|3:47
|9
|Sewer Attack
|James Newton Howard
|8:01
|10
|I Made It Up
|James Newton Howard
|1:28
|11
|Mandatory Evacuation
|James Newton Howard
|3:14
|12
|Rebels Attack
|James Newton Howard
|5:17
|13
|Snow’s Mansion
|James Newton Howard
|5:16
|14
|Symbolic Hunger Games
|James Newton Howard
|2:08
|15
|Snow’s Execution
|James Newton Howard
|1:58
|16
|Plutarch’s Letter
|James Newton Howard
|3:01
|17
|Buttercup
|James Newton Howard
|1:10
|18
|Primrose
|James Newton Howard
|3:17
|19
|There Are Worse Games to Play / Deep in the Meadow / The Hunger Games Suite (feat. Jennifer Lawrence)
|James Newton Howard
|9:42