Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть II Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть II
Киноафиша Фильмы Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть II Музыка из фильма «Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть II» (2015)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть II 2015 / США
6.5 Оцените
26 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть II» (2015)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. James Newton Howard
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prim Visits Peeta James Newton Howard 1:26
2 Send Me to District 2 James Newton Howard 2:10
3 Go Ahead, Shoot Me James Newton Howard 4:59
4 Stowaway James Newton Howard 3:36
5 Your Favorite Color Is Green James Newton Howard 2:25
6 Transfer Command James Newton Howard 8:14
7 Your Next Step James Newton Howard 2:30
8 The Holo James Newton Howard 3:47
9 Sewer Attack James Newton Howard 8:01
10 I Made It Up James Newton Howard 1:28
11 Mandatory Evacuation James Newton Howard 3:14
12 Rebels Attack James Newton Howard 5:17
13 Snow’s Mansion James Newton Howard 5:16
14 Symbolic Hunger Games James Newton Howard 2:08
15 Snow’s Execution James Newton Howard 1:58
16 Plutarch’s Letter James Newton Howard 3:01
17 Buttercup James Newton Howard 1:10
18 Primrose James Newton Howard 3:17
19 There Are Worse Games to Play / Deep in the Meadow / The Hunger Games Suite (feat. Jennifer Lawrence) James Newton Howard 9:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть II» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Голодные игры: Сойка-пересмешница. Часть II» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
