|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Friends
|Blake Shelton / Jessi Alexander
|3:04
|2
|I Will Survive
|Demi Lovato / Freddie Perren
|4:06
|3
|Wonderful Life (Mi Oh My)
|Matoma
|3:31
|4
|On Top of the World
|Imagine Dragons
|3:13
|5
|Explode
|Charli XCX / Greg Kurstin
|3:45
|6
|Never Gonna Give You Up
|Rick Astley
|3:34
|7
|Rock You Like a Hurricane
|Scorpions / Rudolf Schenker
|4:16
|8
|Fight
|Steve Aoki
|3:53
|9
|Wild Thing
|Тоун Лок
|4:26
|10
|Sound of da Police
|KRS-One
|4:19
|11
|Behind Blue Eyes
|Limp Bizkit / Pete Townshend
|4:32
|12
|The Mighty Eagle Song
|Питер Динклэйдж / Salla Hakkola
|2:07
|13
|The Mighty Red Song
|The Hatchlings / Salla Hakkola
|0:47
|14
|The Angry Birds Movie Score Medley
|Heitor Pereira
|3:18