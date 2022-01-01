Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Angry Birds в кино» (2016)
Angry Birds в кино 2016 / США / Финляндия
6.9 Оцените
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из мультфильма «Angry Birds в кино» (2016)

The Angry Birds Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Angry Birds Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Blake Shelton, Demi Lovato, Matoma, Imagine Dragons, Charli XCX, Rick Astley, Scorpions, Steve Aoki, Тоун Лок, KRS-One, Limp Bizkit, Питер Динклэйдж, The Hatchlings, Heitor Pereira
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Friends Blake Shelton / Jessi Alexander 3:04
2 I Will Survive Demi Lovato / Freddie Perren 4:06
3 Wonderful Life (Mi Oh My) Matoma 3:31
4 On Top of the World Imagine Dragons 3:13
5 Explode Charli XCX / Greg Kurstin 3:45
6 Never Gonna Give You Up Rick Astley 3:34
7 Rock You Like a Hurricane Scorpions / Rudolf Schenker 4:16
8 Fight Steve Aoki 3:53
9 Wild Thing Тоун Лок 4:26
10 Sound of da Police KRS-One 4:19
11 Behind Blue Eyes Limp Bizkit / Pete Townshend 4:32
12 The Mighty Eagle Song Питер Динклэйдж / Salla Hakkola 2:07
13 The Mighty Red Song The Hatchlings / Salla Hakkola 0:47
14 The Angry Birds Movie Score Medley Heitor Pereira 3:18
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Angry Birds в кино» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Angry Birds в кино» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
