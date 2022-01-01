|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Manglehorn Lock and Key
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|3:43
|2
|Lightning and a Bottle
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:41
|3
|Did I Scare You?
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|2:25
|4
|Baseball Miracles
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|2:16
|5
|A Strange World
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|2:05
|6
|Peristalsis
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|3:51
|7
|The Lift
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:31
|8
|Paper Moons
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:05
|9
|Hello!
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|3:39
|10
|Kylie and the Lion
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|5:00
|11
|Beehive on a Mailbox
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:50
|12
|The Purge
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|2:56
|13
|Out to Sea
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|3:57
|14
|Can You Believe It?
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|3:45