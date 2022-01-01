Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Жизнь в мотеле Жизнь в мотеле
Киноафиша Фильмы Жизнь в мотеле Музыка из фильма «Жизнь в мотеле» (2012)
The Motel Life Жизнь в мотеле 2012 / США
5.8 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Жизнь в мотеле» (2012)

Вся информация о фильме
The Motel Life (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Motel Life (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia, Stephen Dorff, Emile Hirsch, Jonathan Clay, David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia, Buddy Stuart, David Holmes, Joe D'Augustine, Justin Townes Earle, Townes Van Zandt, Little Hurricane, The Long Wives, The Kills, Richmond Fontaine
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fighter Pilots (feat. Stephen Dorff & Emile Hirsch) David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia, Stephen Dorff, Emile Hirsch 1:55
2 Fit To Be Tied Jonathan Clay 2:14
3 Mother's Message David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 2:01
4 Roll 'Em Dice Buddy Stuart 2:32
5 Jerry Shoots Himself David Holmes 2:16
6 Frank Runs To Hospital David Holmes 2:03
7 Oil Can Joe D'Augustine 4:36
8 Frank Reads Postcards David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 1:44
9 Denny's House David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 0:53
10 Reprise To Childhood David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 2:40
11 They Killed John Henry Justin Townes Earle 2:46
12 Frank Packs Drawings David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 1:26
13 Leaving the Motel David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 1:48
14 Mr. Mudd and Mr. Gold Townes Van Zandt 2:22
15 Leaving Town David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 0:59
16 Pirate Story David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 1:46
17 Give 'Em Hell Little Hurricane 3:18
18 Reverse Harmonics Joe D'Augustine 0:54
19 Dark Horse The Long Wives 2:37
20 Annie and Frank Walk David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 0:50
21 Shower David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 1:55
22 Tell Me a Story David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 2:12
23 Frank Meets Annie David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 1:36
24 Wait The Kills 4:48
25 Frank Rejects Annie David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 1:19
26 Jerry Dies David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 3:02
27 Aftermath David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia 1:54
28 The Boyfriends Richmond Fontaine 3:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Жизнь в мотеле» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Жизнь в мотеле» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Приложение киноафиши