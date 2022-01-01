|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fighter Pilots (feat. Stephen Dorff & Emile Hirsch)
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia, Stephen Dorff, Emile Hirsch
|1:55
|2
|Fit To Be Tied
|Jonathan Clay
|2:14
|3
|Mother's Message
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|2:01
|4
|Roll 'Em Dice
|Buddy Stuart
|2:32
|5
|Jerry Shoots Himself
|David Holmes
|2:16
|6
|Frank Runs To Hospital
|David Holmes
|2:03
|7
|Oil Can
|Joe D'Augustine
|4:36
|8
|Frank Reads Postcards
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|1:44
|9
|Denny's House
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|0:53
|10
|Reprise To Childhood
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|2:40
|11
|They Killed John Henry
|Justin Townes Earle
|2:46
|12
|Frank Packs Drawings
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|1:26
|13
|Leaving the Motel
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|1:48
|14
|Mr. Mudd and Mr. Gold
|Townes Van Zandt
|2:22
|15
|Leaving Town
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|0:59
|16
|Pirate Story
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|1:46
|17
|Give 'Em Hell
|Little Hurricane
|3:18
|18
|Reverse Harmonics
|Joe D'Augustine
|0:54
|19
|Dark Horse
|The Long Wives
|2:37
|20
|Annie and Frank Walk
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|0:50
|21
|Shower
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|1:55
|22
|Tell Me a Story
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|2:12
|23
|Frank Meets Annie
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|1:36
|24
|Wait
|The Kills
|4:48
|25
|Frank Rejects Annie
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|1:19
|26
|Jerry Dies
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|3:02
|27
|Aftermath
|David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia
|1:54
|28
|The Boyfriends
|Richmond Fontaine
|3:28