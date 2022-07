1 Closed Shades Crozet / Sean Lee 4:43

2 After Dark Night Drive 3:27

3 Thought You Were A…../Hooker? David Torn 3:01

4 Tales and Truths Black Apples 3:25

5 Morning Sun Strange Talk / Gerard Sidhu 5:16

6 Apology Drawn / Gramercy Park David Torn 3:12

7 Just 1 More Chance David Torn 2:56

8 NY's Charm / Every Guy But Me David Torn 3:49

9 We'll Be Gone By Then Crozet / Sean Lee 4:19

10 I Don't Recall Lavender Diamond 3:02

11 Really Date You / He Changes David Torn 3:01

12 The Pact / Key To the Park David Torn 3:14

13 He Told Them / She Wants a Divorce / East Village Girls David Torn 2:37