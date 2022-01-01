|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Just to Feel Wanted
|Tuka
|4:06
|2
|Block After Block
|Matt Kim
|2:58
|3
|Truth Be Told
|Horrorshow
|4:19
|4
|Paint the Town Red
|Thundamentals
|4:08
|5
|Exile
|Spit Syndicate
|2:53
|6
|She Wants to Know
|Half Moon Run
|4:12
|7
|Broken Wings
|Ngaiire
|3:09
|8
|Where You At?
|Astronomy Class
|3:37
|9
|Catch Me on the Fly (feat. Tuka)
|Nick Wales
|5:02
|10
|Cliff Top
|Nick Wales
|3:51
|11
|Need It
|Half Moon Run
|3:28
|12
|How Far How High
|Coda
|4:26
|13
|It’s Real
|Nick Wales
|2:20
|14
|Blackbird Strings
|Nick Wales
|0:37
|15
|Steve's Kill Montage
|Nick Wales
|4:50
|16
|Rhythm and Flow
|Jenny Morris
|5:37