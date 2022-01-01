|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Visions of Eve
|Robin Guthrie
|2:39
|2
|Brock's Theme
|Robin Guthrie
|2:46
|3
|The Radiant Bride
|Harold Budd
|3:41
|4
|Curious
|Harold Budd, Robin Guthrie
|3:21
|5
|Forever Changed
|Robin Guthrie
|4:05
|6
|The Affair
|Harold Budd
|3:48
|7
|You Know the Combination
|Robin Guthrie
|3:48
|8
|Without a Trace
|Harold Budd, Robin Guthrie
|3:01
|9
|Lament For Eve
|Harold Budd
|4:11
|10
|The Drive
|Harold Budd
|3:41
|11
|I'm Here, Kat, I'm Here
|Robin Guthrie
|3:00
|12
|White Bird
|Robin Guthrie
|3:11