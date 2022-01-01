Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Белая птица в метели Белая птица в метели
Белая птица в метели Музыка из фильма «Белая птица в метели» (2013)
White Bird in a Blizzard Белая птица в метели 2013 / Франция
8.1 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Белая птица в метели» (2013)

White Bird In a Blizzard (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
White Bird In a Blizzard (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Robin Guthrie, Harold Budd, Harold Budd, Robin Guthrie
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Visions of Eve Robin Guthrie 2:39
2 Brock's Theme Robin Guthrie 2:46
3 The Radiant Bride Harold Budd 3:41
4 Curious Harold Budd, Robin Guthrie 3:21
5 Forever Changed Robin Guthrie 4:05
6 The Affair Harold Budd 3:48
7 You Know the Combination Robin Guthrie 3:48
8 Without a Trace Harold Budd, Robin Guthrie 3:01
9 Lament For Eve Harold Budd 4:11
10 The Drive Harold Budd 3:41
11 I'm Here, Kat, I'm Here Robin Guthrie 3:00
12 White Bird Robin Guthrie 3:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Белая птица в метели» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Белая птица в метели» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
