Короли лета Короли лета
Киноафиша Фильмы Короли лета Музыка из фильма «Короли лета» (2013)
The Kings of Summer Короли лета 2013 / США
6.5 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Короли лета» (2013)

The Kings of Summer (Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Kings of Summer (Jordan Vogt-Roberts' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Ryan Miller, The Orb, Kevin Writer
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Pipe Ryan Miller 0:38
2 The Site Ryan Miller 0:51
3 Hangman  Ryan Miller 1:49
4 Breaking Ground Ryan Miller 0:47
5 Golden Clouds (feat. Lee "Scratch" Perry) The Orb / Lee "Scratch" Perry 5:47
6 Rabbit Kill Ryan Miller 2:44
7 Walk to the Woods Ryan Miller 1:26
8 Land Trunt Ryan Miller 1:32
9 Pickpocket Kevin Writer / Douglas James 4:00
10 A Woman's Touch Ryan Miller 1:01
11 Fatherson Ryan Miller 2:23
12 Bus Stop Ryan Miller 1:17
13 Hunting Party Ryan Miller 1:12
14 Game Night Ryan Miller 3:24
15 How I Rise Kevin Writer / Douglas James 1:24
16 Loose Bands Kevin Writer / Douglas James 1:01
17 Stay Above the Surface Ryan Miller 1:12
18 Take Its Life Ryan Miller 0:45
19 Where Is Joseph Toy? Ryan Miller 2:07
20 The Pipe (Reprise) Ryan Miller 0:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Короли лета» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Короли лета» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
