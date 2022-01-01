|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Pipe
|Ryan Miller
|0:38
|2
|The Site
|Ryan Miller
|0:51
|3
|Hangman
|Ryan Miller
|1:49
|4
|Breaking Ground
|Ryan Miller
|0:47
|5
|Golden Clouds (feat. Lee "Scratch" Perry)
|The Orb / Lee "Scratch" Perry
|5:47
|6
|Rabbit Kill
|Ryan Miller
|2:44
|7
|Walk to the Woods
|Ryan Miller
|1:26
|8
|Land Trunt
|Ryan Miller
|1:32
|9
|Pickpocket
|Kevin Writer / Douglas James
|4:00
|10
|A Woman's Touch
|Ryan Miller
|1:01
|11
|Fatherson
|Ryan Miller
|2:23
|12
|Bus Stop
|Ryan Miller
|1:17
|13
|Hunting Party
|Ryan Miller
|1:12
|14
|Game Night
|Ryan Miller
|3:24
|15
|How I Rise
|Kevin Writer / Douglas James
|1:24
|16
|Loose Bands
|Kevin Writer / Douglas James
|1:01
|17
|Stay Above the Surface
|Ryan Miller
|1:12
|18
|Take Its Life
|Ryan Miller
|0:45
|19
|Where Is Joseph Toy?
|Ryan Miller
|2:07
|20
|The Pipe (Reprise)
|Ryan Miller
|0:52