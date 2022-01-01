Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Темные тайны Музыка из фильма «Темные тайны» (2015)
Dark Places Темные тайны 2015 / Франция / США / Великобритания
7.8 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Темные тайны» (2015)

Dark Places (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dark Places (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. David Kristian, BT, Belong, Gregory Tripi, Jag Panzer, The Georgia Satellites
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Love You Ladybug David Kristian 1:58
2 A Meanness Inside Me BT 6:14
3 The Days BT 2:46
4 Come See Belong / Michael Jones 5:26
5 That Night David Kristian 1:55
6 Are You In? BT 2:47
7 It All Ends With Him Gregory Tripi 1:54
8 I Love the Land Belong / Michael Jones 2:29
9 Harder Than Steel Jag Panzer / Hilyard 4:54
10 Flashes of Ben BT 2:49
11 I Don't Want Her Here Belong / Michael Jones 2:27
12 A Dark Place Gregory Tripi 1:50
13 Keep Your Hands to Yourself The Georgia Satellites / Dan Baird 3:26
14 Devil's Rush Gregory Tripi 1:51
15 I'm Sad for You, Little Girl Gregory Tripi 2:39
16 Your Brother Needs You Gregory Tripi 2:42
17 Polly Palm Gregory Tripi 1:50
18 The Day Blood BT 4:35
19 The Angel of Debt BT 6:20
20 Forgive Me Libby Gregory Tripi 3:11
21 Never Came Close Belong / Michael Jones 4:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Темные тайны» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Темные тайны» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
