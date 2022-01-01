|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Love You Ladybug
|David Kristian
|1:58
|2
|A Meanness Inside Me
|BT
|6:14
|3
|The Days
|BT
|2:46
|4
|Come See
|Belong / Michael Jones
|5:26
|5
|That Night
|David Kristian
|1:55
|6
|Are You In?
|BT
|2:47
|7
|It All Ends With Him
|Gregory Tripi
|1:54
|8
|I Love the Land
|Belong / Michael Jones
|2:29
|9
|Harder Than Steel
|Jag Panzer / Hilyard
|4:54
|10
|Flashes of Ben
|BT
|2:49
|11
|I Don't Want Her Here
|Belong / Michael Jones
|2:27
|12
|A Dark Place
|Gregory Tripi
|1:50
|13
|Keep Your Hands to Yourself
|The Georgia Satellites / Dan Baird
|3:26
|14
|Devil's Rush
|Gregory Tripi
|1:51
|15
|I'm Sad for You, Little Girl
|Gregory Tripi
|2:39
|16
|Your Brother Needs You
|Gregory Tripi
|2:42
|17
|Polly Palm
|Gregory Tripi
|1:50
|18
|The Day Blood
|BT
|4:35
|19
|The Angel of Debt
|BT
|6:20
|20
|Forgive Me Libby
|Gregory Tripi
|3:11
|21
|Never Came Close
|Belong / Michael Jones
|4:14