Бен-Гур Бен-Гур
Киноафиша Фильмы Бен-Гур Музыка из фильма «Бен-Гур» (1959)
Ben-Hur Бен-Гур 1959 / США
8.1 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.1
Музыка из фильма «Бен-Гур» (1959)

Ben Hur (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version]
Ben Hur (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version] 88 композиций. Miklós Rózsa
Ben Hur (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Mono Version)
Ben Hur (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Mono Version) 14 композиций. Symphony Orchestra of Rome, Carlo Savina
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture Miklós Rózsa 6:32
2 Anno Domini Miklós Rózsa 1:33
3 Star of Bethlehem (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 1:34
4 Adoration of the Magi Miklós Rózsa 2:04
5 Shofar Call Miklós Rózsa 0:12
6 Prelude (Main Title) Miklós Rózsa 2:10
7 Marcia Romana (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 1:56
8 Spirit and Sword Miklós Rózsa 0:51
9 Friendship Miklós Rózsa 4:23
10 The House of Hur (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 1:41
11 The Conflict Miklós Rózsa 1:42
12 Esther Miklós Rózsa 2:35
13 The Unknown Future Miklós Rózsa 0:43
14 Love Theme Miklós Rózsa 2:12
15 Ring for Freedom Miklós Rózsa 2:39
16 Salut for Gratus (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 0:33
17 Gratus' Entry to Jerusalem Miklós Rózsa 1:58
18 The Arrest (Outtake) Miklós Rózsa 1:18
19 Reminiscences Miklós Rózsa 1:48
20 Revenge Miklós Rózsa 1:21
21 Condemned (Outtake) Miklós Rózsa 0:55
22 Escape (Outtake) Miklós Rózsa 2:06
23 Vengeance Miklós Rózsa 0:46
24 The Prison (Partial Outtake) Miklós Rózsa 0:39
25 The Desert (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 2:14
26 Exhaustion (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 2:08
27 The Prince of Peace, Pt. 1 (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 3:07
28 The Prince of Peace, Pt. 2 Miklós Rózsa 1:50
29 Roman Galley Miklós Rózsa 0:57
30 Salut for Arrius (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 0:21
31 Quintus Arrives (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 0:40
32 Roman Fleet (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 1:05
33 The Galley, Pt. 1-4 (Rowing of the Galley Slaves) Miklós Rózsa 3:14
34 Rest (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 1:19
35 Battle Preparations, Pt. 1 & 2 Miklós Rózsa 1:58
36 The Pirate Fleet Miklós Rózsa 1:07
37 Attack! (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 1:27
38 Ramming Speed! Miklós Rózsa 0:18
39 The Battle, Pt. 1, 2, & 3 Miklós Rózsa 3:05
40 Rescue Miklós Rózsa 1:54
41 Roman Sails Miklós Rózsa 0:48
42 The Rowers Miklós Rózsa 0:25
43 Victoria Parade, Pt. 1 & 2 Miklós Rózsa 2:50
44 Fertility Dance Miklós Rózsa 0:59
45 Arrius' Party, Pt. 1 & 2 Miklós Rózsa 1:30
46 Nostalgia (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 0:35
47 Farewell to Rome (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 1:39
48 Judea, Pt. 1 (Outtake) Miklós Rózsa 2:55
49 Judea, Pt. 2 Miklós Rózsa 0:24
50 A Barren Coast (Outtake) Miklós Rózsa 0:27
51 Balthasar (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 2:00
52 Balthasar's World (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 1:56
53 Homecoming Miklós Rózsa 1:22
54 Memories (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 2:48
55 Hatred Miklós Rózsa 1:34
56 Lepers (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 1:01
57 Return (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 2:51
58 Promise Miklós Rózsa 2:29
59 Sorrow and Intermission Miklós Rózsa 1:24
60 Entr'Acte Miklós Rózsa 3:47
61 Panem Et Circenses March Miklós Rózsa 0:53
62 Circus Fanfares Miklós Rózsa 0:42
63 Panem Et Circenses March (1st Reprise) Miklós Rózsa 0:53
64 Fanfare for Circus Parade Miklós Rózsa 0:14
65 Circus Parade (Parade of the Charioteers) Miklós Rózsa 2:13
66 Fanfare for Start of Race Miklós Rózsa 0:11
67 Panem Et Circenses March (2nd Reprise) Miklós Rózsa 0:57
68 Victory March Miklós Rózsa 0:17
69 Bitter Triumph Miklós Rózsa 0:47
70 Aftermath, No.1 (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 2:06
71 Valley of Lepers Miklós Rózsa 1:12
72 The Search Miklós Rózsa 2:20
73 The Uncleans Miklós Rózsa 2:29
74 Road of Sorrow Miklós Rózsa 2:48
75 The Mount Miklós Rózsa 0:40
76 The Sermon Miklós Rózsa 0:39
77 Frustration Miklós Rózsa 1:15
78 Valley of the Dead (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 2:35
79 Tirzah Saved Miklós Rózsa 2:22
80 The Procession to Calvary (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 2:54
81 The Bearing of the Cross (Extended Version) Miklós Rózsa 2:47
82 Recognition Miklós Rózsa 1:27
83 Aftermath, No. 2 Miklós Rózsa 2:22
84 Golgotha Miklós Rózsa 0:53
85 Shadow of a Storm Miklós Rózsa 1:00
86 The Miracle Miklós Rózsa 1:46
87 Finale (Extended Choral Track) Miklós Rózsa 3:12
88 Star of Bethlehem (Alternate Choral Track) Miklós Rózsa 1:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бен-Гур» (1959) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бен-Гур» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
