|1
|Overture
|Miklós Rózsa
|6:32
|2
|Anno Domini
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:33
|3
|Star of Bethlehem (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:34
|4
|Adoration of the Magi
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:04
|5
|Shofar Call
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:12
|6
|Prelude (Main Title)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:10
|7
|Marcia Romana (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:56
|8
|Spirit and Sword
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:51
|9
|Friendship
|Miklós Rózsa
|4:23
|10
|The House of Hur (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:41
|11
|The Conflict
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:42
|12
|Esther
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:35
|13
|The Unknown Future
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:43
|14
|Love Theme
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:12
|15
|Ring for Freedom
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:39
|16
|Salut for Gratus (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:33
|17
|Gratus' Entry to Jerusalem
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:58
|18
|The Arrest (Outtake)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:18
|19
|Reminiscences
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:48
|20
|Revenge
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:21
|21
|Condemned (Outtake)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:55
|22
|Escape (Outtake)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:06
|23
|Vengeance
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:46
|24
|The Prison (Partial Outtake)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:39
|25
|The Desert (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:14
|26
|Exhaustion (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:08
|27
|The Prince of Peace, Pt. 1 (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|3:07
|28
|The Prince of Peace, Pt. 2
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:50
|29
|Roman Galley
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:57
|30
|Salut for Arrius (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:21
|31
|Quintus Arrives (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:40
|32
|Roman Fleet (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:05
|33
|The Galley, Pt. 1-4 (Rowing of the Galley Slaves)
|Miklós Rózsa
|3:14
|34
|Rest (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:19
|35
|Battle Preparations, Pt. 1 & 2
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:58
|36
|The Pirate Fleet
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:07
|37
|Attack! (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:27
|38
|Ramming Speed!
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:18
|39
|The Battle, Pt. 1, 2, & 3
|Miklós Rózsa
|3:05
|40
|Rescue
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:54
|41
|Roman Sails
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:48
|42
|The Rowers
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:25
|43
|Victoria Parade, Pt. 1 & 2
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:50
|44
|Fertility Dance
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:59
|45
|Arrius' Party, Pt. 1 & 2
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:30
|46
|Nostalgia (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:35
|47
|Farewell to Rome (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:39
|48
|Judea, Pt. 1 (Outtake)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:55
|49
|Judea, Pt. 2
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:24
|50
|A Barren Coast (Outtake)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:27
|51
|Balthasar (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:00
|52
|Balthasar's World (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:56
|53
|Homecoming
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:22
|54
|Memories (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:48
|55
|Hatred
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:34
|56
|Lepers (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:01
|57
|Return (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:51
|58
|Promise
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:29
|59
|Sorrow and Intermission
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:24
|60
|Entr'Acte
|Miklós Rózsa
|3:47
|61
|Panem Et Circenses March
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:53
|62
|Circus Fanfares
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:42
|63
|Panem Et Circenses March (1st Reprise)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:53
|64
|Fanfare for Circus Parade
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:14
|65
|Circus Parade (Parade of the Charioteers)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:13
|66
|Fanfare for Start of Race
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:11
|67
|Panem Et Circenses March (2nd Reprise)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:57
|68
|Victory March
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:17
|69
|Bitter Triumph
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:47
|70
|Aftermath, No.1 (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:06
|71
|Valley of Lepers
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:12
|72
|The Search
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:20
|73
|The Uncleans
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:29
|74
|Road of Sorrow
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:48
|75
|The Mount
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:40
|76
|The Sermon
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:39
|77
|Frustration
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:15
|78
|Valley of the Dead (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:35
|79
|Tirzah Saved
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:22
|80
|The Procession to Calvary (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:54
|81
|The Bearing of the Cross (Extended Version)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:47
|82
|Recognition
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:27
|83
|Aftermath, No. 2
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:22
|84
|Golgotha
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:53
|85
|Shadow of a Storm
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:00
|86
|The Miracle
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:46
|87
|Finale (Extended Choral Track)
|Miklós Rózsa
|3:12
|88
|Star of Bethlehem (Alternate Choral Track)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:33