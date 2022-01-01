|1
|I'm Alan Partridge (Quote)
|Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan
|0:11
|2
|Koyaanisqatsi
|Philip Glass
|3:27
|3
|The Time Is 11.59 and 55 Seconds (Quote)
|Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan
|0:19
|4
|Roxanne
|The Police
|3:07
|5
|Traffic and Travel (Jingle)
|Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan
|0:05
|6
|Coming Up Next (Quote)
|Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan
|0:14
|7
|Cuddly Toy
|Andrew Roachford
|3:48
|8
|NNDNNBMM (Jingle)
|Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan
|0:07
|9
|Couldn't Get It Right
|Climax Blues Band / Jones
|3:10
|10
|Fact of the Day (Quote)
|Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan
|0:05
|11
|Hard To Say I'm Sorry
|Chicago / Robert Lamm
|3:43
|12
|Shape Auto Tune (Jingle)
|Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan
|0:05
|13
|Bounce (Radio Edit) [feat. Kelis]
|Calvin Harris / Harris
|3:42
|14
|Welcome To Big School (Quote)
|Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan
|0:04
|15
|Swede Love (Edit)
|Jakob Liedholm
|3:08
|16
|Roll Out Pat Farrell (Jingle)
|Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan
|0:11
|17
|Wide Eyed and Legless
|Andy Fairweather Low
|3:57
|18
|Siege Face (Quote)
|Alan Partridge, Jason Tresswell / Steve Coogan
|0:07
|19
|Pop Looks Bach (Ski Sunday Theme)
|Sam Fonteyn
|2:06
|20
|Do You Like Country Music? (Quote)
|Alan Partridge, Пэт Фаррелл / Steve Coogan
|0:09
|21
|Wichita Lineman (2003 Remastered)
|Глен Кэмпбелл / Jimmy Webb
|3:02
|22
|Panic Attacks (Quote)
|Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan
|0:19
|23
|Swingin' Low
|The Outlaws / Raymond
|2:03
|24
|I'm a Bull Horn (Quote)
|Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan
|0:09
|25
|The Partridge and the Poacher (Jingle)
|Alan Partridge, Martin Coogan / Martin Coogan
|0:20
|26
|Enola Gay (2003 Remastered)
|Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark / McCluskey
|3:29
|27
|Bryan Ferry (Quote)
|Alan Partridge, Martin Coogan, Simon Partridge / Steve Coogan
|0:15
|28
|Let's Stick Together
|Bryan Ferry / Harrison
|2:58
|29
|Lay Down a Rhythm Track (Quote)
|Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan
|0:04
|30
|You're the Voice
|John Farnham
|4:17
|31
|Kids (Quote)
|Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan
|0:30
|32
|Number 1 Song In Heaven
|Sparks / Giorgio Moroder
|3:30
|33
|The White Light
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:33
|34
|Mid-Morning Matters (Jingle)
|Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan
|0:08
|35
|Gaudete
|Steeleye Span
|2:24
|36
|Don't You Want Me
|The Human League
|3:58
|37
|Goldfinger
|Shirley Bassey / Лесли Брикасс
|2:49
|38
|Nobody Does It Better
|Carly Simon / Marvin Hamlisch
|3:45
|39
|It Started With a Kiss
|Hot Chocolate / Errol Brown
|4:02
|40
|Never Let Her Slip Away
|Andrew Gold
|3:22
|41
|Galloping Home (The New Adventures of Black Beauty)
|Denis King, The South Bank Orchestra
|2:26