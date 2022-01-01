Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Алан Партридж: Альфа-отец Алан Партридж: Альфа-отец
Киноафиша Фильмы Алан Партридж: Альфа-отец Музыка из фильма «Алан Партридж: Альфа-отец» (2013)
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa Алан Партридж: Альфа-отец 2013 / Великобритания
6.9 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Алан Партридж: Альфа-отец» (2013)

Вся информация о фильме
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa (Original Movie Soundtrack)
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa (Original Movie Soundtrack) 41 композиция. Alan Partridge, Philip Glass, The Police, Andrew Roachford, Climax Blues Band, Chicago, Calvin Harris, Jakob Liedholm, Andy Fairweather Low, Alan Partridge, Jason Tresswell, Sam Fonteyn, Alan Partridge, Пэт Фаррелл, Глен Кэмпбелл, The Outlaws, Alan Partridge, Martin Coogan, Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark, Alan Partridge, Martin Coogan, Simon Partridge, Bryan Ferry, John Farnham, Sparks, Ilan Eshkeri, Steeleye Span, The Human League, Shirley Bassey, Carly Simon, Hot Chocolate, Andrew Gold, Denis King, The South Bank Orchestra
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I'm Alan Partridge (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:11
2 Koyaanisqatsi Philip Glass 3:27
3 The Time Is 11.59 and 55 Seconds (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:19
4 Roxanne The Police 3:07
5 Traffic and Travel (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:05
6 Coming Up Next (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:14
7 Cuddly Toy Andrew Roachford 3:48
8 NNDNNBMM (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:07
9 Couldn't Get It Right Climax Blues Band / Jones 3:10
10 Fact of the Day (Quote) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:05
11 Hard To Say I'm Sorry Chicago / Robert Lamm 3:43
12 Shape Auto Tune (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:05
13 Bounce (Radio Edit) [feat. Kelis] Calvin Harris / Harris 3:42
14 Welcome To Big School (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:04
15 Swede Love (Edit) Jakob Liedholm 3:08
16 Roll Out Pat Farrell (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:11
17 Wide Eyed and Legless Andy Fairweather Low 3:57
18 Siege Face (Quote) Alan Partridge, Jason Tresswell / Steve Coogan 0:07
19 Pop Looks Bach (Ski Sunday Theme) Sam Fonteyn 2:06
20 Do You Like Country Music? (Quote) Alan Partridge, Пэт Фаррелл / Steve Coogan 0:09
21 Wichita Lineman (2003 Remastered) Глен Кэмпбелл / Jimmy Webb 3:02
22 Panic Attacks (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:19
23 Swingin' Low The Outlaws / Raymond 2:03
24 I'm a Bull Horn (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:09
25 The Partridge and the Poacher (Jingle) Alan Partridge, Martin Coogan / Martin Coogan 0:20
26 Enola Gay (2003 Remastered) Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark / McCluskey 3:29
27 Bryan Ferry (Quote) Alan Partridge, Martin Coogan, Simon Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:15
28 Let's Stick Together Bryan Ferry / Harrison 2:58
29 Lay Down a Rhythm Track (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:04
30 You're the Voice John Farnham 4:17
31 Kids (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:30
32 Number 1 Song In Heaven Sparks / Giorgio Moroder 3:30
33 The White Light Ilan Eshkeri 1:33
34 Mid-Morning Matters (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:08
35 Gaudete Steeleye Span 2:24
36 Don't You Want Me The Human League 3:58
37 Goldfinger Shirley Bassey / Лесли Брикасс 2:49
38 Nobody Does It Better Carly Simon / Marvin Hamlisch 3:45
39 It Started With a Kiss Hot Chocolate / Errol Brown 4:02
40 Never Let Her Slip Away Andrew Gold 3:22
41 Galloping Home (The New Adventures of Black Beauty) Denis King, The South Bank Orchestra 2:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Алан Партридж: Альфа-отец» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Алан Партридж: Альфа-отец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши