1 I'm Alan Partridge (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:11

2 Koyaanisqatsi Philip Glass 3:27

3 The Time Is 11.59 and 55 Seconds (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:19

4 Roxanne The Police 3:07

5 Traffic and Travel (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:05

6 Coming Up Next (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:14

7 Cuddly Toy Andrew Roachford 3:48

8 NNDNNBMM (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:07

9 Couldn't Get It Right Climax Blues Band / Jones 3:10

10 Fact of the Day (Quote) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:05

11 Hard To Say I'm Sorry Chicago / Robert Lamm 3:43

12 Shape Auto Tune (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:05

13 Bounce (Radio Edit) [feat. Kelis] Calvin Harris / Harris 3:42

14 Welcome To Big School (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:04

15 Swede Love (Edit) Jakob Liedholm 3:08

16 Roll Out Pat Farrell (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:11

17 Wide Eyed and Legless Andy Fairweather Low 3:57

18 Siege Face (Quote) Alan Partridge, Jason Tresswell / Steve Coogan 0:07

19 Pop Looks Bach (Ski Sunday Theme) Sam Fonteyn 2:06

20 Do You Like Country Music? (Quote) Alan Partridge, Пэт Фаррелл / Steve Coogan 0:09

21 Wichita Lineman (2003 Remastered) Глен Кэмпбелл / Jimmy Webb 3:02

22 Panic Attacks (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:19

23 Swingin' Low The Outlaws / Raymond 2:03

24 I'm a Bull Horn (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:09

25 The Partridge and the Poacher (Jingle) Alan Partridge, Martin Coogan / Martin Coogan 0:20

26 Enola Gay (2003 Remastered) Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark / McCluskey 3:29

27 Bryan Ferry (Quote) Alan Partridge, Martin Coogan, Simon Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:15

28 Let's Stick Together Bryan Ferry / Harrison 2:58

29 Lay Down a Rhythm Track (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:04

30 You're the Voice John Farnham 4:17

31 Kids (Quote) Alan Partridge / Steve Coogan 0:30

32 Number 1 Song In Heaven Sparks / Giorgio Moroder 3:30

33 The White Light Ilan Eshkeri 1:33

34 Mid-Morning Matters (Jingle) Alan Partridge / Martin Coogan 0:08

35 Gaudete Steeleye Span 2:24

36 Don't You Want Me The Human League 3:58

37 Goldfinger Shirley Bassey / Лесли Брикасс 2:49

38 Nobody Does It Better Carly Simon / Marvin Hamlisch 3:45

39 It Started With a Kiss Hot Chocolate / Errol Brown 4:02

40 Never Let Her Slip Away Andrew Gold 3:22