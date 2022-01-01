|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Young Cal
|Jed Kurzel
|2:39
|2
|The Execution
|Jed Kurzel
|2:40
|3
|Abstergo
|Jed Kurzel
|4:18
|4
|The Animus
|Jed Kurzel
|4:42
|5
|First Regression
|Jed Kurzel
|4:13
|6
|Cal Recuperates
|Jed Kurzel
|1:25
|7
|The Cure For Violence
|Jed Kurzel
|1:55
|8
|The Bleeding Effect
|Jed Kurzel
|2:25
|9
|Research Room
|Jed Kurzel
|3:33
|10
|Second Regression
|Jed Kurzel
|3:43
|11
|Underground
|Jed Kurzel
|2:28
|12
|The Creed
|Jed Kurzel
|4:07
|13
|The Apple
|Jed Kurzel
|3:42
|14
|Columbus
|Jed Kurzel
|2:12
|15
|You're Not Alone
|Jed Kurzel
|5:53
|16
|The Mutiny
|Jed Kurzel
|1:24
|17
|Leap of Faith
|Jed Kurzel
|1:41
|18
|Seville
|Jed Kurzel
|6:28
|19
|The Assassinations
|Jed Kurzel
|1:25
|20
|Future Glory
|Jed Kurzel
|2:22
|21
|He Says He Needs Me
|3D, Young Fathers
|3:22