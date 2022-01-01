Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Кредо убийцы» (2016)
Assassin's Creed Кредо убийцы 2016 / США
7.5 Оцените
122 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 5.6
Музыка из фильма «Кредо убийцы» (2016)

Assassin's Creed (Original Motion Picture Score)
Assassin's Creed (Original Motion Picture Score) 21 композиция. Jed Kurzel, 3D, Young Fathers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Young Cal Jed Kurzel 2:39
2 The Execution Jed Kurzel 2:40
3 Abstergo Jed Kurzel 4:18
4 The Animus Jed Kurzel 4:42
5 First Regression Jed Kurzel 4:13
6 Cal Recuperates Jed Kurzel 1:25
7 The Cure For Violence Jed Kurzel 1:55
8 The Bleeding Effect Jed Kurzel 2:25
9 Research Room Jed Kurzel 3:33
10 Second Regression Jed Kurzel 3:43
11 Underground Jed Kurzel 2:28
12 The Creed Jed Kurzel 4:07
13 The Apple Jed Kurzel 3:42
14 Columbus Jed Kurzel 2:12
15 You're Not Alone Jed Kurzel 5:53
16 The Mutiny Jed Kurzel 1:24
17 Leap of Faith Jed Kurzel 1:41
18 Seville Jed Kurzel 6:28
19 The Assassinations Jed Kurzel 1:25
20 Future Glory Jed Kurzel 2:22
21 He Says He Needs Me 3D, Young Fathers 3:22
Доступен список песен из фильма «Кредо убийцы» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Кредо убийцы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
