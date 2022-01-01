Оповещения от Киноафиши
Стрингер Стрингер
Стрингер
Nightcrawler Стрингер 2014 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Стрингер» (2014)

Nightcrawler ((Original Motion Picture Soundtrack))
Nightcrawler ((Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)) 28 композиций. James Newton Howard
1 Nightcrawler James Newton Howard 1:59
2 Lou's Inspired James Newton Howard 2:10
3 Driving at Night James Newton Howard 0:53
4 Sell the Bike James Newton Howard 1:02
5 Loder Crashes James Newton Howard 2:33
6 Kwla James Newton Howard 1:28
7 The First Accident James Newton Howard 1:50
8 Day to Night James Newton Howard 0:43
9 Pictures on the Fridge James Newton Howard 1:43
10 The First Night James Newton Howard 1:37
11 Entering the House James Newton Howard 3:03
12 Edit on the Hood James Newton Howard 1:08
13 Lou and Rick on a Roll James Newton Howard 2:09
14 Driving at Night, Again James Newton Howard 1:04
15 Waiting James Newton Howard 0:57
16 Mount Wilson James Newton Howard 1:38
17 The Wrong Way James Newton Howard 1:12
18 Watching the House Footage James Newton Howard 1:04
19 Lou's Philosophy James Newton Howard 1:54
20 Making the News James Newton Howard 0:50
21 Search for the Plate James Newton Howard 1:02
22 The Newscast James Newton Howard 3:45
23 Moving the Body James Newton Howard 1:52
24 Chinatown Express James Newton Howard 4:16
25 Nina and Frank James Newton Howard 1:01
26 The Shootout James Newton Howard 4:35
27 Lou's Free James Newton Howard 1:36
28 If It Bleeds It Leads James Newton Howard 2:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Стрингер» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Стрингер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
