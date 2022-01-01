|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Nightcrawler
|James Newton Howard
|1:59
|2
|Lou's Inspired
|James Newton Howard
|2:10
|3
|Driving at Night
|James Newton Howard
|0:53
|4
|Sell the Bike
|James Newton Howard
|1:02
|5
|Loder Crashes
|James Newton Howard
|2:33
|6
|Kwla
|James Newton Howard
|1:28
|7
|The First Accident
|James Newton Howard
|1:50
|8
|Day to Night
|James Newton Howard
|0:43
|9
|Pictures on the Fridge
|James Newton Howard
|1:43
|10
|The First Night
|James Newton Howard
|1:37
|11
|Entering the House
|James Newton Howard
|3:03
|12
|Edit on the Hood
|James Newton Howard
|1:08
|13
|Lou and Rick on a Roll
|James Newton Howard
|2:09
|14
|Driving at Night, Again
|James Newton Howard
|1:04
|15
|Waiting
|James Newton Howard
|0:57
|16
|Mount Wilson
|James Newton Howard
|1:38
|17
|The Wrong Way
|James Newton Howard
|1:12
|18
|Watching the House Footage
|James Newton Howard
|1:04
|19
|Lou's Philosophy
|James Newton Howard
|1:54
|20
|Making the News
|James Newton Howard
|0:50
|21
|Search for the Plate
|James Newton Howard
|1:02
|22
|The Newscast
|James Newton Howard
|3:45
|23
|Moving the Body
|James Newton Howard
|1:52
|24
|Chinatown Express
|James Newton Howard
|4:16
|25
|Nina and Frank
|James Newton Howard
|1:01
|26
|The Shootout
|James Newton Howard
|4:35
|27
|Lou's Free
|James Newton Howard
|1:36
|28
|If It Bleeds It Leads
|James Newton Howard
|2:14