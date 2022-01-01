|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|All Day and Through the Night
|Reto
|2:24
|2
|Watch These Girls
|Mathclub
|3:56
|3
|This Place
|Names of Stars
|3:36
|4
|Take Me Out
|Golden State
|1:40
|5
|Are You
|Names of Stars
|4:13
|6
|Back To the Cave
|Ronen Landa
|1:06
|7
|Hottie Boys
|We3Kings
|2:19
|8
|Fisherman
|The Peach Kings
|3:28
|9
|Capsize
|Big Black Delta
|4:53
|10
|And She Takes
|Lawrence Nachsin, Zack Weber
|3:42
|11
|All Roads Lead Home
|Golden State
|4:15
|12
|Cavemen
|Ronen Landa
|1:58