|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I'm the Winner
|Рольф Кент
|1:12
|2
|Arriving At the Golden Quill
|Рольф Кент
|0:37
|3
|B.R.A.V.O., Mr. Trilby
|Рольф Кент
|1:46
|4
|Poolside
|Рольф Кент
|2:15
|5
|Chai Has a Minibar
|Рольф Кент
|1:09
|6
|The Morning After
|Рольф Кент
|1:08
|7
|A Glare From Teegan
|Рольф Кент
|0:37
|8
|The Panties Scam
|Рольф Кент
|3:16
|9
|Diner and Toy Car
|Рольф Кент
|0:59
|10
|It's Not a Sundae
|Рольф Кент
|0:49
|11
|Chai Gets an Education
|Рольф Кент
|1:15
|12
|Teegan Rigs the Competition
|Рольф Кент
|0:59
|13
|These Are Not Light Pants / Womanhood Panic
|Рольф Кент
|2:49
|14
|A Nasty Long Word
|Рольф Кент
|1:18
|15
|Montage of Defeat and Victory
|Рольф Кент
|1:15
|16
|Meeting Bowman
|Рольф Кент
|2:46
|17
|Burning Todd
|Рольф Кент
|2:06
|18
|Chai's Revenge
|Рольф Кент
|1:02
|19
|The Least a Son Can Expect
|Рольф Кент
|1:19
|20
|Bust Your Nut
|Рольф Кент
|2:02
|21
|Angry Mother
|Рольф Кент
|1:47
|22
|Down To the Last Three
|Рольф Кент
|2:01
|23
|Trying To Lose
|Рольф Кент
|1:56
|24
|Disqualified
|Рольф Кент
|2:34
|25
|Parting Letter To Bowman
|Рольф Кент
|2:40