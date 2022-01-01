|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Just Keep On Runnin'
|The Newton Brothers
|3:00
|2
|The Plan
|The Newton Brothers
|2:16
|3
|Richard the Nazi
|The Newton Brothers
|1:17
|4
|Just Another Day
|The Newton Brothers
|1:27
|5
|That's Her?
|The Newton Brothers
|1:07
|6
|The Kidnapping
|The Newton Brothers
|4:39
|7
|Alone
|The Newton Brothers
|1:40
|8
|What Are You Going To Do To Me?
|The Newton Brothers
|1:53
|9
|Setting the Ransom
|The Newton Brothers
|2:40
|10
|Freeport
|The Newton Brothers
|1:04
|11
|The Escape
|The Newton Brothers
|2:43
|12
|You've Changed
|The Newton Brothers
|0:56
|13
|Mickey & Louis
|The Newton Brothers
|0:59
|14
|Let's Call the Motherfu$$er
|The Newton Brothers
|0:59
|15
|B Sides
|The Newton Brothers
|6:56
|16
|Hearts On Ice (Instrumental)
|Jordan Galland
|4:02