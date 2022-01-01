Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Самсон и Далила Самсон и Далила
Samson and Delilah Самсон и Далила 1949 / США
6.8 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Самсон и Далила» (1949)

Samson and Delilah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Samson and Delilah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 8 композиций. Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Samson's Call Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra 2:53
2 Miriam and the Dance to Dagon Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra 2:29
3 The Valley of Zoran and the Feather Dance Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra 3:53
4 Delilah's Theme and Blind Samson Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra 2:31
5 The Philistine March Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra 4:14
6 Delilah's Remorse Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra 1:54
7 The Feast Dance and Bacchanale Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra 2:23
8 Delilah's Harp and Endtitles Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra 2:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Самсон и Далила» (1949) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Самсон и Далила» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
