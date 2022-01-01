|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Samson's Call
|Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra
|2:53
|2
|Miriam and the Dance to Dagon
|Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra
|2:29
|3
|The Valley of Zoran and the Feather Dance
|Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra
|3:53
|4
|Delilah's Theme and Blind Samson
|Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra
|2:31
|5
|The Philistine March
|Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra
|4:14
|6
|Delilah's Remorse
|Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra
|1:54
|7
|The Feast Dance and Bacchanale
|Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra
|2:23
|8
|Delilah's Harp and Endtitles
|Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra
|2:50