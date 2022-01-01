|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|You Little Pussy
|Charusha
|0:42
|2
|Husband and Wife (Estelle's Theme)
|Charusha
|4:07
|3
|How Do You Like the New You? (Akan's Theme)
|Charusha
|2:31
|4
|The Escape
|Charusha
|2:21
|5
|Punching Bag
|Charusha
|4:00
|6
|Akan's Bacon
|Charusha
|0:25
|7
|Eat His Fucking Heart
|Charusha
|2:09
|8
|Vertical
|Charusha
|0:55
|9
|Slick's Place
|Charusha
|2:15
|10
|Half Machine - Half Pussy
|Charusha
|1:58
|11
|Your Persistence Is Unparalleled
|Charusha
|1:09
|12
|100,000 Baseball Bats
|Charusha
|2:53
|13
|Charlie Bronson
|Charusha
|2:19
|14
|You are the Man
|Charusha
|3:32
|15
|Something About a Spine
|Charusha
|0:38
|16
|The Broadcast
|Charusha
|4:54
|17
|Home is Where the Battle Is
|Charusha
|3:59
|18
|It's Bloody Nice Having a Friend
|Charusha
|1:29
|19
|My First Batch
|Charusha
|1:19
|20
|1 vs. 100
|Charusha
|3:43
|21
|Baby, Are You OK?
|Charusha
|1:52
|22
|Go Spill Theirs
|Charusha
|0:46
|23
|Hitting Yourself
|Charusha
|0:39
|24
|Takeoff
|Charusha
|0:28
|25
|Akan's Last Stand
|Charusha
|2:00