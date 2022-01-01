1 You Little Pussy Charusha 0:42

2 Husband and Wife (Estelle's Theme) Charusha 4:07

3 How Do You Like the New You? (Akan's Theme) Charusha 2:31

4 The Escape Charusha 2:21

5 Punching Bag Charusha 4:00

6 Akan's Bacon Charusha 0:25

7 Eat His Fucking Heart Charusha 2:09

8 Vertical Charusha 0:55

9 Slick's Place Charusha 2:15

10 Half Machine - Half Pussy Charusha 1:58

11 Your Persistence Is Unparalleled Charusha 1:09

12 100,000 Baseball Bats Charusha 2:53

13 Charlie Bronson Charusha 2:19

14 You are the Man Charusha 3:32

15 Something About a Spine Charusha 0:38

16 The Broadcast Charusha 4:54

17 Home is Where the Battle Is Charusha 3:59

18 It's Bloody Nice Having a Friend Charusha 1:29

19 My First Batch Charusha 1:19

20 1 vs. 100 Charusha 3:43

21 Baby, Are You OK? Charusha 1:52

22 Go Spill Theirs Charusha 0:46

23 Hitting Yourself Charusha 0:39

24 Takeoff Charusha 0:28