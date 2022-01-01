Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Это, блин, рождественское чудо Это, блин, рождественское чудо
Киноафиша Фильмы Это, блин, рождественское чудо Музыка из фильма «Это, блин, рождественское чудо» (2014)
A Merry Friggin' Christmas Это, блин, рождественское чудо 2014 / США
5.8 Оцените
12 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Это, блин, рождественское чудо» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Rufus Wainwright, The Belle Brigade, Chuck Mead, Ben Kweller, The California Feetwarmers, Aaron Tippin, Ryan Culwell, Spencer Shapeero, Fm Radio, Alex Rhodes, Anna Su, John Isaac Watters
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Rufus Wainwright 2:33
2 Going Home This Christmas The Belle Brigade 2:24
3 Jingle Bells Chuck Mead 2:19
4 Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) Ben Kweller 1:23
5 Up On the Housetop The California Feetwarmers 2:19
6 Silent Night Aaron Tippin 4:25
7 It's Christmastime I Know (Ho Ho Ho) Ryan Culwell 1:34
8 The Weather Outside Spencer Shapeero 4:00
9 More Than I Wished For Fm Radio 2:51
10 Try to Love (Joy to the World) Ben Kweller 2:05
11 Best Time of Year Alex Rhodes 2:14
12 Santa Will Be Flying Over the Moon Anna Su 2:20
13 Gentle, Mary Laid Her Child John Isaac Watters 3:31
14 Christmas Is for Kids Rufus Wainwright 3:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Это, блин, рождественское чудо» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Это, блин, рождественское чудо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Приложение киноафиши