|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
|Rufus Wainwright
|2:33
|2
|Going Home This Christmas
|The Belle Brigade
|2:24
|3
|Jingle Bells
|Chuck Mead
|2:19
|4
|Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
|Ben Kweller
|1:23
|5
|Up On the Housetop
|The California Feetwarmers
|2:19
|6
|Silent Night
|Aaron Tippin
|4:25
|7
|It's Christmastime I Know (Ho Ho Ho)
|Ryan Culwell
|1:34
|8
|The Weather Outside
|Spencer Shapeero
|4:00
|9
|More Than I Wished For
|Fm Radio
|2:51
|10
|Try to Love (Joy to the World)
|Ben Kweller
|2:05
|11
|Best Time of Year
|Alex Rhodes
|2:14
|12
|Santa Will Be Flying Over the Moon
|Anna Su
|2:20
|13
|Gentle, Mary Laid Her Child
|John Isaac Watters
|3:31
|14
|Christmas Is for Kids
|Rufus Wainwright
|3:15