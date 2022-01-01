|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Christmas Time to Me
|Jordin Sparks / Phil Bentley
|2:53
|2
|Someday at Christmas
|Mario / Bryan Wells
|3:02
|3
|What Christmas Means to Me
|Fantasia
|2:24
|4
|I Still Have You
|Charlie Wilson / Jimmy Burney
|4:07
|5
|Christmas I'll Be Steppin'
|R. Kelly
|5:26
|6
|This Christmas
|Mary J. Blige
|3:19
|7
|Shelter
|John Legend / John Stephens
|2:54
|8
|Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
|Monica / Hugh Martin
|2:45
|9
|Winter Wonderland
|Emeli Sandé / Richard Smith
|2:21
|10
|Can You Stand the Rain
|New Edition / Terry Lewis
|4:55
|11
|I Want to Come Home for Christmas
|Ne-Yo / Forest Hairston
|3:45
|12
|O Holy Night
|Jayda Brown, Jasmine Watkins / Народные
|2:27
|13
|As
|Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton / Stevie Wonder
|5:31