Свидетель на свадьбе 2 Свидетель на свадьбе 2
The Best Man Holiday Свидетель на свадьбе 2 2013 / США
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Свидетель на свадьбе 2» (2013)

The Best Man Holiday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Best Man Holiday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Jordin Sparks, Mario, Fantasia, Charlie Wilson, R. Kelly, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Monica, Emeli Sandé, New Edition, Ne-Yo, Jayda Brown, Jasmine Watkins, Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Christmas Time to Me Jordin Sparks / Phil Bentley 2:53
2 Someday at Christmas Mario / Bryan Wells 3:02
3 What Christmas Means to Me Fantasia 2:24
4 I Still Have You Charlie Wilson / Jimmy Burney 4:07
5 Christmas I'll Be Steppin' R. Kelly 5:26
6 This Christmas Mary J. Blige 3:19
7 Shelter John Legend / John Stephens 2:54
8 Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Monica / Hugh Martin 2:45
9 Winter Wonderland Emeli Sandé / Richard Smith 2:21
10 Can You Stand the Rain New Edition / Terry Lewis 4:55
11 I Want to Come Home for Christmas Ne-Yo / Forest Hairston 3:45
12 O Holy Night Jayda Brown, Jasmine Watkins / Народные 2:27
13 As Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton / Stevie Wonder 5:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Свидетель на свадьбе 2» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Свидетель на свадьбе 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
